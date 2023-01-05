 

Jo O'Meara Grateful to Be Able to Walk Amid Concerns of Permanent Damage After Back Surgeries

Jo O'Meara Grateful to Be Able to Walk Amid Concerns of Permanent Damage After Back Surgeries
Celebrity

The S Club 7 singer feels blessed to be able to walk although she's warned by doctors she may never dance again following multiple operations to fix her back.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jo O'Meara has been informed by doctors she may never dance again after undergoing multiple back surgeries. The S Club 7 star has been told there may be permanent damage after she spent eight days in hospital in December and had an operation to remove part of a spinal disc after previously going under the knife in September in a bid to fix her back problems.

"Back surgery is so complex and every time they go in, they're just weakening my back. I was absolutely petrified. The surgeons said there was a very good chance of permanent damage to the legs and that I might never dance again," she told The Sun newspaper.

"I was thinking, 'Well that's me done then,' because standing up on stage and singing 'Reach' is kind of impossible if you can't move ... It is heartbreaking when you're told something like that. But the alternative was even worse."

  Editors' Pick

The 43-year-old singer had previously experienced back problems in her 20s but had resisted the idea of having surgery to correct bulging discs in her spine - and instead replied on steroid injections to deal with the pain.

She was "fine" for many years before the problems returned in 2022 when she was exercising on a trampoline. Jo underwent surgery in September and went back under the knife in November before returning to hospital again in December after feeling as if she had been "shot in the bum."

After her third surgery, Jo is now recovering at her home in Essex, England and is now able to function without pain relief. She has been left with permanent damage to her right leg but feels grateful she is able to walk.

Jo concluded, "I used to moan like, 'Oh I've got to go out on a bleeding walk with the dogs again,' but now I look at it completely differently. I think, 'How lucky am I that I can go out and walk.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director
Related Posts
Jo O'Meara Hospitalized Due to Complications Following Emergency Surgery

Jo O'Meara Hospitalized Due to Complications Following Emergency Surgery

Jo O'Meara Needs to Have Another Surgery Due to 'Absolutely Horrendous' Pain

Jo O'Meara Needs to Have Another Surgery Due to 'Absolutely Horrendous' Pain

Jo O'Meara Hospitalized Following 'Horrendous' Pain Due to '4 Discs Bulging' in Her Spine

Jo O'Meara Hospitalized Following 'Horrendous' Pain Due to '4 Discs Bulging' in Her Spine

Jo O'Meara Isn't Keen to Date

Jo O'Meara Isn't Keen to Date

Latest News
Justin Long Gets Candid in His Letter to Mark GF Kate Bosworth's Birthday, She Responds
  • Jan 05, 2023

Justin Long Gets Candid in His Letter to Mark GF Kate Bosworth's Birthday, She Responds

Fans Convinced J. Cole Is Releasing New Album Because of This Reason
  • Jan 05, 2023

Fans Convinced J. Cole Is Releasing New Album Because of This Reason

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director
  • Jan 05, 2023

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director

Jo O'Meara Grateful to Be Able to Walk Amid Concerns of Permanent Damage After Back Surgeries
  • Jan 05, 2023

Jo O'Meara Grateful to Be Able to Walk Amid Concerns of Permanent Damage After Back Surgeries

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation
  • Jan 05, 2023

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident