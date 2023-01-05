 

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'
Paramount Pictures
Movie

The 'I, Tonya' actress reveals Honey Badger and octopus are some of her inspirations to portray debauched actress in Damien Chazelle-directed racy movie.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie was inspired by a honey badger to tap into the wildness of her "Babylon" character. "The Wolf of Wall Street" actress, 32, claimed the small mammal's fierce traits matched those of her debauched silent film star character Nellie LaRoy in the film about the sex and drug-crazed Hollywood of the Roaring '20s.

"They have really thick skin. (Nellie) fights anything and anyone," she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

Margot also used a movement coach and the characteristics of an octopus to help develop the part for "Babylon", which features an orgy scene and amounts of nudity that her co-star Brad Pitt, 59, has said left him stunned.

And she said she drew on a pit bull when she played ultra-ambitious skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya" - saying about the dog breed, "They are very misunderstood."

  Editors' Pick

Margot previously told how she feared filmmakers wouldn't get away with an orgy scene in "Babylon". She made the admission while discussing the film during a chat with Carey Mulligan as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series.

Carey, 37, said its opening scene was an "enormously debauched" and "crazy, wild party" with "lots of people wearing very little or nothing." Margot agreed, "It's pretty much a party-slash-orgy. It kind of turns into an orgy."

"When I read the script, I was like, 'This is like 'La Dolce Vita' and 'Wolf of Wall Street' had a baby - and I love it! But I was like, 'Are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that? There were so many scenes where I was like, a) I have no idea how I'm going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?' "

When Carey said she had watched the film with her mum, Margot joked, "Everyone should see Babylon with their parents. It won't be awkward at all."

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, 37, "Babylon" is described as a "tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess" which "traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Jo O'Meara Grateful to Be Able to Walk Amid Concerns of Permanent Damage After Back Surgeries
Related Posts
Brad Pitt Goes Violent While Margot Robbie Gets Risque in 'Naughty' Trailer for 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt Goes Violent While Margot Robbie Gets Risque in 'Naughty' Trailer for 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt Counters Margot Robbie's Claim That She Snuck a Kiss With Him in 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt Counters Margot Robbie's Claim That She Snuck a Kiss With Him in 'Babylon'

Margot Robbie Agrees 'Babylon' Orgy Scene Is 'Enormously Debauched'

Margot Robbie Agrees 'Babylon' Orgy Scene Is 'Enormously Debauched'

Margot Robbie Reveals 'Babylon' Contains One of the Most Disturbing Scenes She's Ever Seen in Film

Margot Robbie Reveals 'Babylon' Contains One of the Most Disturbing Scenes She's Ever Seen in Film

Latest News
Justin Long Gets Candid in His Letter to Mark GF Kate Bosworth's Birthday, She Responds
  • Jan 05, 2023

Justin Long Gets Candid in His Letter to Mark GF Kate Bosworth's Birthday, She Responds

Fans Convinced J. Cole Is Releasing New Album Because of This Reason
  • Jan 05, 2023

Fans Convinced J. Cole Is Releasing New Album Because of This Reason

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director
  • Jan 05, 2023

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director

Jo O'Meara Grateful to Be Able to Walk Amid Concerns of Permanent Damage After Back Surgeries
  • Jan 05, 2023

Jo O'Meara Grateful to Be Able to Walk Amid Concerns of Permanent Damage After Back Surgeries

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Margot Robbie Inspired by Honey Badger and Octopus as She Channeled Her Inner Animal for 'Babylon'

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation
  • Jan 05, 2023

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Most Read
Renee Zellweger Scared of Showing Off Her Vocal Chops in 'Chicago'
Movie

Renee Zellweger Scared of Showing Off Her Vocal Chops in 'Chicago'

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

James Corden Almost Starred in Oscar Favorite Film 'The Whale' and George Clooney Initially at Helm

James Corden Almost Starred in Oscar Favorite Film 'The Whale' and George Clooney Initially at Helm