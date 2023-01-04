Phoebe Bridgers Mourning Death of Her Father

Instagram Celebrity

The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, who has previously gotten candid about her and her father's complicated relationship over the years, has yet to reveal details regarding his death.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Bridgers' father has sadly left this world. The "I Know the End" songstress confirmed her dad's passing as she offered her final tribute to him on social media.

On Tuesday, January 3, the 28-year-old musician shared a throwback photo of herself with pink hair smiling next to her late father. In the caption, she penned, "rest in peace dad."

Phoebe, who has yet to reveal details regarding her father's death, has previously gotten candid about their complicated relationship over the years. When sitting down with GQ in 2019, she said her dad was a scenic carpenter who had a "drug thing."

Phoebe also opened up about her paternal relationship in one of her songs, "Kyoto", in which she sings about her frustrations with him and her uncertainty about whether or not she will eventually forgive him for his past actions.

"You called me from a payphone/ They still got payphones/ It cost a dollar a minute/ To tell me you're getting sober/ And you wrote me a letter/ But I don't have to read it," the Grammy-nominated artist sings in the opening verse. "I don't forgive you/ But please don't hold me to it/ Born under Scorpio skies/ I wanted to see the world/ Through your eyes until it happened."

Meanwhile, in a 2020 interview with NPR's Sam Sanders, Phoebe called their relationship a "very weird combination of emotionally unavailable, but very present in a weird way." Though so, she has developed more sympathy for both her parents as she's grown up.

