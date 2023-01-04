Sharon Osbourne Announces TV Return Weeks After Hospitalization

Instagram TV

The Osbourne matriarch is scheduled to return to television on her UK show 'The Talk,' weeks after she was rushed to hospital due to a 'medical emergency.'

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne is set to return to TV weeks after she was rushed to hospital. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the 70-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram video after she was rushed for treatment on December 16 for an as yet unspecified "medical emergency."

"Hi everybody at 'The Talk' and everybody who watches 'The Talk'. I want to just let you know I will be back January 3rd. I've missed you all very, very much, and I know I keep saying I'm coming back, but this time it's for real! I just want to say to you all have the bestest, healthy, happy holidays and a Happy New Year. Love you all," she said about preparing for a return to her TalkTV show "The Talk" on Tuesday night, January 3, 2023.

Sharon's son Jack Osbourne, 37, told TMZ on December 18 his mum was back at her home in Los Angeles after doctors gave her the "all clear" in hospital. Jack did not share any details about what led Sharon to be hospitalised, but said they were filming for an upcoming episode of paranormal show "Night of Terror" and told the outlet he she would tell fans what happened when she is ready.

Sharon was staying at the Glen Tavern Inn, Santa Paula when she suddenly fell ill. Doctors were called to her accommodation at around 6.30pm after a "medical call," the Ventura County Department told TMZ.

In May, Sharon told how she caught Covid from her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 74, after she was forced to fly back to Los Angeles to look after him as he continues to battle Parkinson's disease and recover from hip surgery that has left him walking with a cane.

She said about Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy's recovery from Covid, "He's doing much better thank you. His temperature is now back to normal his coughing has stopped, he's doing much better." But she added her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, and "entire household" also caught the virus.

