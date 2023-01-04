 

Rod Stewart's Singer Daughter Ruby Is Pregnant

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker is over the moon after one of his daughters Ruby broke the news on social media that she's expecting a baby with her partner Jake Kalick.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Rod Stewart is going to become a grandfather again. The 77-year-old singer's daughter Ruby, 35 - whom he shares with his ex, model Kelly Emberg - posed an ultrasound of her little one on social media, and admitted she can't wait to give birth to her and partner Jake Kalick's son.

"Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful... We can't wait to meet you... Baby boy Kalick coming in April (sic)," she wrote on Instagram. Then Rod commented, "So happy for the two of you."

The music legend's wife Penny Lancaster - whom Rod shares sons Alastair, 17, and 11-year-old Aiden with - wrote, "Can't wait to meet him." And his ex-wife Rachel Hunter - whom Rod was married to from 1990 to 2006, and shares kids Liam, 28, and Renee, 30, with - told Ruby, "You are going to be an incredible Mum (sic)."

Rod also has children Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, and his first-born, daughter Sarah Streeter, 59, who was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron. Kimberly commented on Ruby's ultrasound post, "Def has the Stewart nose (sic)." Alana wrote, "How wonderful! So happy for you (sic)."

Rod became a grandfather for the first time in 2011, aged 66, when his Kimberley and actor Benicio Del Toro had a daughter, Delilah, who is now 11 years old.

Last month, Rod told how his son Aiden was previous rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack after he collapsed at a football match. He explained, "We thought my boy had a heart attack. He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad."

