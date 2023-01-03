Diddy and Yung Miami Pack on PDA as They Ring in New Year With His Family

Instagram Celebrity

The Bad Boy Records founder celebrates New Year's Eve with his loved ones including his girlfriend and the two share a series of pictures as a couple on Instagram.

Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "Diddy" Combs has officially made an Instagram debut as a couple with his with partner Yung Miami. The rapper, 53, marked the New Year with the 28-year-old on board a 278ft superyacht called Victorious on a cruise around the Caribbean island Saint Barthelemy.

"Happy New Year! Love," he captioned a slideshow of images of the couple getting close while Yung - born Caresha Romeka Brownlee - uploaded her own set of images of her with Sean and the note, "Another 365 days around the world with you! Happy New Year!" She added a second post saying, "I (don't care) if we (are) on the run baby (as) long as I'm next to you."

Also at Sean's party were friends including Fabolous, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Central Cee - as well as the seven children he has with three women, sons Justin Combs, 29, and Christian Combs, 24, along with daughters Chance Combs, 16, and two-month-old Love Combs, as well as his adopted son Quincy Brown, 31, and 16-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs.

Sean insisted in December Yung was not his "side chick" after he had his seventh child. The 53-year-old rapper made the statement while hitting back at DJ Akademiks, 31, who commented on the couple's relationship after news emerged Diddy had welcomed another daughter, whose mother is said to be cyber-security expert Dana Tran, 28.

Diddy defended Yung, with whom he is in an open relationship, in a tweet on December 13, saying, "@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop."

"I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I'm gonna to come to your house and we're gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE."

Yung also hit back online, saying, "Akademiks my name ain't d*** so keep it out your mouth!!!"

Akademiks had tweeted, "Diddy different... (he) f***** around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1."

Diddy announced the birth of his daughter Love Sean Combs on December 10, after the child was born on October 15, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ. The outlet named Dana as the mum, saying her name was listed on the document.

You can share this post!