 

Janet Jackson Follows In Beyonce's Steps in Implementing 'MeToo' Checks for Upcoming Tour

Previously, Queen Bey revealed she's implementing 'MeToo checks' for producers and collaborators on her tour after her former collaborator was arrested for sexual assault in 2020.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Janet Jackson has been inspired by fellow star Beyonce Knowles. The "That's Way Love Goes" hitmaker follows in Beyonce's steps in implementing "MeToo" checks for her upcoming tour.

A source revealed to The Sun on Monday, January 2 that the 56-year-old performer will be implementing similar checks and more strict rules before she hits the road in April. "Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce's book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her 'Together Again' tour," so said the insider.

"The checks will see everyone from her dancers and band mates to crew and general staff vetted to ensure they don't have a history of abuse," the informant added. "It's not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits."

The source went on saying that Janet wants "a completely non-toxic working environment for all her staff and by implementing these early checks she is eradicating the risk." They further noted that Janet's "Together Again" tour is "expected to generate over £70 million (around $84 million) and will be a massive event."

"A show that big and of the scale Janet plans cannot ­afford anything to happen to it," the source continued. "Janet is determined that everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment."

Beyonce was the first to implement the procedure. Back in July, Queen Bey revealed she's implementing "MeToo checks" for producers and collaborators on her tour after a former collaborator was arrested for sexual assault in 2020.

Janet will hit the road again for her "Together Again" world tour, her first tour since her 2019's "A Special 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation". The sister of late pop star Michael Jackson announced the tour in December.

The tour, with special guest Ludacris, will kick off at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on April 14. The 40-date tour will traverse the United States with stops in Atlanta, Nashville, New York City, Toronto, Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles. The tour will conclude on June 21 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

