 

Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

The actor who makes a cameo appearance as detective Benoit Blanc's significant other in the second 'Knives Out' movie has confirmed speculation that the pair are actually married.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hugh Grant says it's true that his and Daniel Craig's characters are married in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery". After making a brief cameo as Philip, detective Benoit Blanc's partner who answers the door to their apartment, the 62-year-old actor has revealed that the pair are actually married in the film.

"It is true. I'm married to James Bond," he told Collider.

Speaking about why he took on a cameo in the Rian Johnson-directed movie, Hugh said, "It's the tiniest little moment. I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought 'Knives Out 1' was brilliant and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…"

Meanwhile, director Rian recently admitted he is annoyed that "Knives Out" is included in the "Glass Onion" title. The filmmaker said he worked hard to ensure that the original "Knives Out", released in 2019, and the recent release "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" felt like separate movies that could exist independently of each other and he was not happy with "Glass Onion" full title.

Speaking to The Atlantic, he said, "I've tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I'm p***** off that we have 'A Knives Out Mystery' in the title. You know? I want it to just be called 'Glass Onion'. I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time."

Craig is the only actor to return for the second movie. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

