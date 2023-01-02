 

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
The couple's night outing comes just weeks after her husband Offset confessed that he's 'fake smiling' this whole time following his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff's tragic death.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is ringing in the new year in Miami with her husband Offset. The couple celebrated New Year's Eve together and gave the partygoers at the E11EVEN nightclub a wild performance.

In videos circulating online, the couple could be seen singing around a stripper pole in the middle of the stage as the crowd erupted in applause. The "Bodak Yellow" femcee, at one point, was seen seductively grinding on her husband on stage.

Cardi certainly turned heads at the nightclub in her holiday ensemble. Rocking a plunging red number, the mom of two accessorized with a bunch of bling, including a sparkling diamond choker. In another clip shared by the Grammy winner on her Instagram account, she stood in front of Offset in her fabulous gown before turning her head to steal a smooch from her man.

The couple's night outing came as they have been keeping a united front following the murder of Offset's cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff. A few weeks earlier, Offset confessedThe couple's night outing comes just weeks after Offset confessed that he's 'fake smiling' this whole time following his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff's tragic death. that he's "fake smiling" this whole time after Takeoff's death. "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up," he tweeted alongside a photo of the late 28-year-old emcee flashing a peace sign onstage.

Back in November, Cardi also admitted that it's hard to make Offset happy again. "We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," the femcee claimed in a since-deleted Twitter voice note. "No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks."

Takeoff was fatally shot on November 1 following an "altercation" at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston in Texas. One month following the fatal incident, a suspected killer, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, was arrested. A 22-year-old man named Cameron Joshua was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

