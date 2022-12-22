Offset Confesses to Faking His Smile Nearly Two Months After Takeoff's Death: 'S**t Not Easy'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Open It Up' emcee gets candid about being in a grieving process after he's treated to Jamaican getaway by his wife Cardi B to celebrate his 31st birthday.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Offset is still in a grieving process nearly two months after his cousin Takeoff's tragic death. Taking to his social media account, the "Open It Up" rapper confessed that he's "fake smiling."

On Wednesday, December 21, the 31-year-old emcee turned to his Twitter account to let his fans and followers know how he feels after losing his Migos bandmate due to fatal shooting. "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up," he wrote, adding a photo of his late cousin flashing a peace sign onstage.

Offset admitted that he's still grieving nearly two months after Takeoff's tragic death.

Upon learning of his candid post, his fans were quick to give some supportive messages. "Grief is not easy... it's like a wound that never heals all the way...the pain just get lesser and lesser until you can heal," one person replied to his post, "There is no time expiration date when that should happen. You and your heart will know that. Kept smiling kept your head up and kept going not just for him but yourself 1st and foremost, and your family."

"You are doing good king you are stronger than you know you are blessed with a beautiful wife and children to uplift you during these times. They love you keep pushing for them you got this," someone else added. Another chimed in, "Take it literally one day at a time young genius. Everyone doesn't handle this experience the same. There is no right way or wrong way to do it. Try and embrace the happy times."

Offset's post came a few days after he was treated by his wife Cardi B to a tropical getaway in Jamaica to celebrate his 31st birthday. Cardi appeared to take her attempt to make Offset "crack a smile" to the next level as a few weeks prior she confessed that she's "feeling so hopeless" to "make him crack a smile" after Takeoff was fatally shot on November 1 in Houston, Texas.

"We're living our lives normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," the "Bodak Yellow" raptress explained in a since-deleted voice note she posted on Twitter. "But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, seeing him trying to distract his mind completely… schedules have been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks."

You can share this post!