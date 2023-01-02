 

Elon Musk Sets Record as the First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion

Elon Musk Sets Record as the First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

According to Bloomberg, the former richest man in the world has seen his net worth plunging to $137 million as Tesla shares have plummeted 65 percent in the past year.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk has set a new record, but not for a good reason. The former richest man in the world has become the first man ever to lose $200 billion of his net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index.

The 51-year-old's quick downfall was not even related to his recently-acquired Twitter, which has been abandoned by some public figures due to Musk's controversial decisions. According to the business news outlet, he lost more than half of his total net worth from Tesla shares.

The co-founder and CEO of Tesla, whose net worth peaked in November 2021 at $340 billion, has seen his wealth plunging to $137 million as Tesla shares have plummeted 65% in the past year. It has been the electric carmaker's worst year to date.

  Editors' Pick

The company's latest blow came on Tuesday, December 27 with an 11% plunge after a surge in COVID cases had forced Tesla to temporarily halt production in Shanghai. In a memo sent to staffers Wednesday, the billionaire thanked workers for their "exceptional execution" throughout the year while downplaying the company's dismal stock performance.

"Don't be too bothered by stock market craziness," Musk said in the memo obtained by CNBC. "As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that."

While owning just a small piece of the electric vehicle market, Tesla was valued at over $1 trillion by October 2021, joining other tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet. However, as competitors are challenging Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle market, Musk's attention has shifted to social media giant. Bloomberg reported that Musk was forced to sell much of his Tesla stock this year as a result of his $44 million purchase of Twitter.

Musk previously became the second person ever to amass a fortune of more than $200 billion in January 2021, after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He held the title of the world's richest man in the world up until last month, and he was subsequently replaced by Bernard Arnault, the French chairman and CEO of LVMH.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Related Posts
Elon Musk to Hire 'Someone Foolish' to Replace Him as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk to Hire 'Someone Foolish' to Replace Him as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk Considers Stepping Down as Twitter CEO After Backlash

Elon Musk Considers Stepping Down as Twitter CEO After Backlash

Elon Musk Suspends Numerous Twitter Accounts Owned by Journalists From Major Outlets

Elon Musk Suspends Numerous Twitter Accounts Owned by Journalists From Major Outlets

Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against Flight-Tracker After 'Crazy Stalker' Puts His Son in Danger

Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against Flight-Tracker After 'Crazy Stalker' Puts His Son in Danger

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Elon Musk Sets Record as the First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion
  • Jan 02, 2023

Elon Musk Sets Record as the First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single
  • Jan 02, 2023

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie
  • Jan 02, 2023

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Drake Shares Footage From July Swedish Detainment in Reflective Post
  • Jan 02, 2023

Drake Shares Footage From July Swedish Detainment in Reflective Post

Most Read
Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Anna Kendrick Dishes on Past Abusive Relationship and How She's Made to Believe She's 'Monster'

Anna Kendrick Dishes on Past Abusive Relationship and How She's Made to Believe She's 'Monster'

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Doja Cat Accused of Bullying and Banning Tinychat Room Participant

Doja Cat Accused of Bullying and Banning Tinychat Room Participant