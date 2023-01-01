Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing the babies' arrival on her Instagram page, the 'Still Over It' artist gives shout-outs to those who helped her during the delivery, including her ex Larry a.k.a. LVRD Pharaoh.

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker is now a mother of three. Revealing that she has welcomed her twins with her former partner Larry, the "Still Over It" said she's so "proud" of herself after giving birth to the babies at home.

The 26-year-old singer broke the exciting news on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. Sharing a video of the birthing process, she wrote, "I'm so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks with (one breech) people will try and steer you towards induction or c-section (which there's nothing wrong with these. I just didn't want it for myself."

"You can do it, this was my second home birth. All natural. 7hrs, no tearing," Summer added. She went on to give shout-outs to those who helped her during the delivery, including her ex Larry a.k.a. LVRD Pharaoh, "I couldn't of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, and the best Dad doula ever Larry lol. He was so hands-on the whole time. I was really impressed. It wasn't easy but it gets done. Lol."

"Both births I almost out at the end, but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water," she continued. "I have thin blood, so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself into good strength for them, but as long as my kids stay at home untouched I'm good."

Summer, who shares her first child with ex London On Da Track, previously never announced that she was expecting twins. Her doula Erykah Badu, however, was the one who low-key confirmed the speculations.

Sharing a picture and a video of her with her daughter Puma Cury, the the so-called Queen of Neo Soul wrote, "Peace peace .. MEET THE WELCOMING COMMITTEE. Mother - Daughter DOULA duty." She added, "Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins."

