 

Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home

Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home
Instagram
Celebrity

When announcing the babies' arrival on her Instagram page, the 'Still Over It' artist gives shout-outs to those who helped her during the delivery, including her ex Larry a.k.a. LVRD Pharaoh.

  • Jan 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker is now a mother of three. Revealing that she has welcomed her twins with her former partner Larry, the "Still Over It" said she's so "proud" of herself after giving birth to the babies at home.

The 26-year-old singer broke the exciting news on Instagram on Saturday, December 31. Sharing a video of the birthing process, she wrote, "I'm so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks with (one breech) people will try and steer you towards induction or c-section (which there's nothing wrong with these. I just didn't want it for myself."

"You can do it, this was my second home birth. All natural. 7hrs, no tearing," Summer added. She went on to give shout-outs to those who helped her during the delivery, including her ex Larry a.k.a. LVRD Pharaoh, "I couldn't of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, and the best Dad doula ever Larry lol. He was so hands-on the whole time. I was really impressed. It wasn't easy but it gets done. Lol."

  Editors' Pick

"Both births I almost out at the end, but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water," she continued. "I have thin blood, so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself into good strength for them, but as long as my kids stay at home untouched I'm good."

Summer, who shares her first child with ex London On Da Track, previously never announced that she was expecting twins. Her doula Erykah Badu, however, was the one who low-key confirmed the speculations.

Sharing a picture and a video of her with her daughter Puma Cury, the the so-called Queen of Neo Soul wrote, "Peace peace .. MEET THE WELCOMING COMMITTEE. Mother - Daughter DOULA duty." She added, "Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview
Related Posts
Summer Walker 'Surrounded by Healers' as She Prepares to Give Birth

Summer Walker 'Surrounded by Healers' as She Prepares to Give Birth

Summer Walker Seemingly Ready to Give Birth to Twins With Erykah Badu's Assistance

Summer Walker Seemingly Ready to Give Birth to Twins With Erykah Badu's Assistance

Summer Walker Defends Decision to Hire Male Assistant That Is 'Preferably White or Gay'

Summer Walker Defends Decision to Hire Male Assistant That Is 'Preferably White or Gay'

Summer Walker Makes Rap Debut With 'Sense Dat God Gave You', Twerks in Its Visuals

Summer Walker Makes Rap Debut With 'Sense Dat God Gave You', Twerks in Its Visuals

Latest News
Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home
  • Jan 01, 2023

Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview
  • Jan 01, 2023

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Ireland Baldwin Rings in the New Year With Pregnancy Announcement
  • Jan 01, 2023

Ireland Baldwin Rings in the New Year With Pregnancy Announcement

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)
  • Jan 01, 2023

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

Blue Throw 'Rules' Out of Window for the Sake of Their Mental Health
  • Jan 01, 2023

Blue Throw 'Rules' Out of Window for the Sake of Their Mental Health

Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision
  • Jan 01, 2023

Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision

Most Read
Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child
Celebrity

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

Chrisean Rock Announces Break From Social Media After Brother's Arrest for Attempted Murder

Chrisean Rock Announces Break From Social Media After Brother's Arrest for Attempted Murder

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail

Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Kicking Man Out of Chat Room

Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Kicking Man Out of Chat Room

Kate Hudson Torn Between Whether to Have Lavish or Low-Key Wedding With Fiance

Kate Hudson Torn Between Whether to Have Lavish or Low-Key Wedding With Fiance