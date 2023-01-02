Sara Bareilles Gets Engaged to Joe Tippett After Five Years of Dating

Instagram Celebrity

The couple met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film 'Waitress' during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015.

AceShowbiz - Sara Bareilles has taken her relationship with Joe Tippett to a whole new level. To kick off 2023, the "She Used to Be Mine" singer announced that she has gotten engaged with the John Ross depicter on "Mare of Easttown" after five years of dating.

Making use of Instagram early Sunday, January 1, the 43-year-old shared a photo of herself looking adoringly at her now-fiance. She began her caption, "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want."

"The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding," the Grammy-winning artist added. "What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you."

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Tony Awards. They have since showed love to each other online through their respective social media accounts.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Tony Awards. They have since showed love to each other online through their respective social media accounts.

In early December 2022, Joe offered a loving tribute to Sara as she celebrated her latest milestone. "Happy Birthday to the sunshine in my eyes. The star at the center of my solar system. My lighthouse in a storm. The laugh that melts away my cynicism. The thunderous heart who's rhythms I dance to," he wrote.

"To kindness and wisdom and courage. Who picks my hand to hold and walk through the world with. I love you you meebaw. My one. My love. My life. My Bub," he further raved. "You make me me and you are my absolute favorite person. Thank god I found you."

