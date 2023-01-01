 

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview
Instagram
Celebrity

The 62-year-old comedienne drags the 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' host once again five years after he replaced her on CNN's year-end special.

  • Jan 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin is still holding grudges against Andy Cohen. Before the Bravo executive hosted CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" special to ring in 2023, the comedienne put him on blast and labeled him as a "misogynist" for claiming he did not know her in his 2017 interview with TMZ.

In the video shared on Instagram on Saturday, December 31, Andy was asked about replacing Kathy on CNN's year-end special. Surprisingly, the TV and radio host replied, "Who? ... I don't know her."

In the caption, the 62-year-old wrote, "Ugh. Every year someone sends me this clip around New Year's Eve. This guy was my boss for years. Decided whether or not I worked at Bravo. Can you imagine seeing your ex boss on TMZ like…this? Ouch!" She then noted, "Anyway, I can't wait to watch [Miley Cyrus] and [Dolly Parton] tonight."

  Editors' Pick

This was not the first time Kathy called out the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host over the interview. "Even when it's on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic," she fumed on Twitter five years ago.

Kathy used to host alongside Anderson Cooper for nine years before she was fired in May 2017. Her firing came after she shared a photo shoot with a bloody severed head meant to look like Donald Trump.

"We found what she did disgusting and offensive," the network declared in a statement at the time. "We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home
Related Posts
Kathy Griffin Calls Prince Harry the 'New' Armie Hammer

Kathy Griffin Calls Prince Harry the 'New' Armie Hammer

Kathy Griffin Is Back on Twitter After Her Account Got Suspended for Impersonating Elon Musk

Kathy Griffin Is Back on Twitter After Her Account Got Suspended for Impersonating Elon Musk

Kathy Griffin Stands Up for Herself After Being Banned From Twitter for Impersonating Elon Musk

Kathy Griffin Stands Up for Herself After Being Banned From Twitter for Impersonating Elon Musk

Kathy Griffin Begs Fans to Interpret Cancer Scan After Being Ghosted by Doctor Who Did Lung Removal

Kathy Griffin Begs Fans to Interpret Cancer Scan After Being Ghosted by Doctor Who Did Lung Removal

Latest News
Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home
  • Jan 01, 2023

Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview
  • Jan 01, 2023

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Ireland Baldwin Rings in the New Year With Pregnancy Announcement
  • Jan 01, 2023

Ireland Baldwin Rings in the New Year With Pregnancy Announcement

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)
  • Jan 01, 2023

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

Blue Throw 'Rules' Out of Window for the Sake of Their Mental Health
  • Jan 01, 2023

Blue Throw 'Rules' Out of Window for the Sake of Their Mental Health

Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision
  • Jan 01, 2023

Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision

Most Read
Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child
Celebrity

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

Chrisean Rock Announces Break From Social Media After Brother's Arrest for Attempted Murder

Chrisean Rock Announces Break From Social Media After Brother's Arrest for Attempted Murder

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail

Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Kicking Man Out of Chat Room

Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Kicking Man Out of Chat Room

Kate Hudson Torn Between Whether to Have Lavish or Low-Key Wedding With Fiance

Kate Hudson Torn Between Whether to Have Lavish or Low-Key Wedding With Fiance