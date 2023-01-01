Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Instagram Celebrity

The 62-year-old comedienne drags the 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' host once again five years after he replaced her on CNN's year-end special.

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin is still holding grudges against Andy Cohen. Before the Bravo executive hosted CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" special to ring in 2023, the comedienne put him on blast and labeled him as a "misogynist" for claiming he did not know her in his 2017 interview with TMZ.

In the video shared on Instagram on Saturday, December 31, Andy was asked about replacing Kathy on CNN's year-end special. Surprisingly, the TV and radio host replied, "Who? ... I don't know her."

In the caption, the 62-year-old wrote, "Ugh. Every year someone sends me this clip around New Year's Eve. This guy was my boss for years. Decided whether or not I worked at Bravo. Can you imagine seeing your ex boss on TMZ like…this? Ouch!" She then noted, "Anyway, I can't wait to watch [Miley Cyrus] and [Dolly Parton] tonight."

This was not the first time Kathy called out the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host over the interview. "Even when it's on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic," she fumed on Twitter five years ago.

Kathy used to host alongside Anderson Cooper for nine years before she was fired in May 2017. Her firing came after she shared a photo shoot with a bloody severed head meant to look like Donald Trump.

"We found what she did disgusting and offensive," the network declared in a statement at the time. "We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down."

