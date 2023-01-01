 

Brooklyn Beckham Worried He Would Be Abandoned at Altar by Nicola Peltz on Wedding Day

Brooklyn Beckham Worried He Would Be Abandoned at Altar by Nicola Peltz on Wedding Day
Instagram
Celebrity

The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham admits he was scared then-fiance Nicola would have cold feet when he was standing at the altar waiting for her to walk down the aisle.

  • Jan 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooklyn Beckham was afraid his wife wouldn't want to marry him. Brooklyn, 23, exchanged wedding vows with actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, in April but admitted that his nerves kicked in just before Nicola walked down the aisle.

"I was a little bit nervous. Actually, I was very nervous. Right before, I was like, 'Oh my god, what if she doesn't walk down?!' So I was on my guard, 'I'm marrying my best friend, what if she doesn't want to?' But I walked down and as soon as she came out, I bursted out crying," he told Interview magazine.

  Editors' Pick

"It was an amazing day. Marrying your best friend is the best thing you can do. Find the person that makes you a better person and wife them up. Finding the right person changes your life and makes it 100 times better."

Brooklyn also spoke about spending Thanksgiving with Selena Gomez. He said, "She came down a few days before Thanksgiving and one night we were cooking in the kitchen; I was making a fish and chips sandwich; we were all hanging out and Selena was taking little videos and she edited it all together, which was really nice. And then, a few days later I helped cook [for] Thanksgiving."

And Brooklyn revealed he tries not to care what people think of him. He said, "Honestly, me and my wife take pictures all the time. But I don't really mind what I look like, to be honest. Yeah, I don't really mind. I love taking pictures of me, my wife, my friends, my family, her family. So I'm not really bothered about that, actually."

You can share this post!

You might also like

David Lee Roth Misses Working With Late Bandmate Eddie Van Halen

Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision
Related Posts
Brooklyn Beckham Launches His Sake Business

Brooklyn Beckham Launches His Sake Business

Brooklyn Beckham Quit Soccer as He Couldn't Deal With Pressure to Live Up to Dad's Success

Brooklyn Beckham Quit Soccer as He Couldn't Deal With Pressure to Live Up to Dad's Success

Brooklyn Beckham Explains Why He Is Keen to Be a Young Dad

Brooklyn Beckham Explains Why He Is Keen to Be a Young Dad

Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates Anniversary With Wife Nicola Peltz by Sharing Her Topless Pic

Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates Anniversary With Wife Nicola Peltz by Sharing Her Topless Pic

Latest News
Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision
  • Jan 01, 2023

Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision

Brooklyn Beckham Worried He Would Be Abandoned at Altar by Nicola Peltz on Wedding Day
  • Jan 01, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham Worried He Would Be Abandoned at Altar by Nicola Peltz on Wedding Day

10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast
  • Jan 01, 2023

10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast

David Lee Roth Misses Working With Late Bandmate Eddie Van Halen
  • Jan 01, 2023

David Lee Roth Misses Working With Late Bandmate Eddie Van Halen

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis
  • Jan 01, 2023

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Maneskin Offer Intimate Look Backstage at North American Tour in Documentary
  • Jan 01, 2023

Maneskin Offer Intimate Look Backstage at North American Tour in Documentary

Most Read
Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer
Celebrity

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times

Chrisean Rock Announces Break From Social Media After Brother's Arrest for Attempted Murder

Chrisean Rock Announces Break From Social Media After Brother's Arrest for Attempted Murder

Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence

Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Amy Robach's Ex Andrew Shue Hangs Out With His Kids as She and T.J. Holmes Go on Trip to Miami

Amy Robach's Ex Andrew Shue Hangs Out With His Kids as She and T.J. Holmes Go on Trip to Miami