Brooklyn Beckham Worried He Would Be Abandoned at Altar by Nicola Peltz on Wedding Day

The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham admits he was scared then-fiance Nicola would have cold feet when he was standing at the altar waiting for her to walk down the aisle.

Jan 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooklyn Beckham was afraid his wife wouldn't want to marry him. Brooklyn, 23, exchanged wedding vows with actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, in April but admitted that his nerves kicked in just before Nicola walked down the aisle.

"I was a little bit nervous. Actually, I was very nervous. Right before, I was like, 'Oh my god, what if she doesn't walk down?!' So I was on my guard, 'I'm marrying my best friend, what if she doesn't want to?' But I walked down and as soon as she came out, I bursted out crying," he told Interview magazine.

"It was an amazing day. Marrying your best friend is the best thing you can do. Find the person that makes you a better person and wife them up. Finding the right person changes your life and makes it 100 times better."

Brooklyn also spoke about spending Thanksgiving with Selena Gomez. He said, "She came down a few days before Thanksgiving and one night we were cooking in the kitchen; I was making a fish and chips sandwich; we were all hanging out and Selena was taking little videos and she edited it all together, which was really nice. And then, a few days later I helped cook [for] Thanksgiving."

And Brooklyn revealed he tries not to care what people think of him. He said, "Honestly, me and my wife take pictures all the time. But I don't really mind what I look like, to be honest. Yeah, I don't really mind. I love taking pictures of me, my wife, my friends, my family, her family. So I'm not really bothered about that, actually."

