Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision

BBC Music

The runner-up of 2022 Eurovision wants UK to choose an artist of more diverse background to represent the country at the upcoming Eurovision in Liverpool in 2023.

Jan 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Ryder hopes for a more "diverse" act to represent the UK at Eurovision in 2023. The 33-year-old singer found fame on TikTok in lockdown and ended up representing the UK during the annual singing contest with his song "Space Man" - during which he placed second behind Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra with their song "Stefania" - but has insisted that it is time for an artist of more diverse background to step into the spotlight.

"The UK has such a diverse plethora of talent and all I can hope is that what happened this year has encouraged more people from those diverse genres of and backgrounds o think 'Eurovision isn't a career killer'. I would love it to be a fan of Eurovision and its history," he told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

The "Tiny Riot" hitmaker worked in the construction business with his dad after initially giving up on his dreams of becoming a singer before launching a vegan cafe with his girlfriend and taking on work as a wedding singer.

Sam eventually returned to the music business after building up a large following on TikTok with his singing. It led to him signing a deal with Parlophone and being scouted as a potential entry for the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

He said of his decision to take part in Eurovision - which is due to take place in Liverpool in 2023 because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, "The more I thought about it, the more I realised I was at the perfect point in my journey to throw all my chips on the table ... I had to go for it."

