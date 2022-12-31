 

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses

Vanity Fair/Instagram
While taking a lie detector list, the 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' actress offers comments on her onscreen kisses with the likes of Liv Tyler, Matthew McConaughey, and Billy Crudup.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson names Liv Tyler as her best on-screen kiss. The 43-year-old actress declared her "Dr. T and the Women" co-star as her favourite person to have locked lips with on camera over the years and joked she and her friend always regret not "going for it" more when they made the 2000 film.

"She beats them all. We, to this day, are like, 'Why didn't we go for it more with our making out?' She has the softest lips of them all. Oh my God. Those lips? Those Tyler lips!" Kate said of kissing Liv when sitting down for Vanity Fair magazine's lie detector test video series.

Kate also joked she had "done well" after kissing Billy Crudup in "Almost Famous" in 2000 and Matthew McConaughey in 2003's "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and 2008's "Fool's Gold".

Holding up photos of them both, she joked, "I've done well, guys. I feel like I've done well... I think Billy is a gentler kisser. I wouldn't say better, but definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss. It's like theatre. It's like Stanislavski and like Longhorns. You know what I mean?"

  Editors' Pick

But when it came to Dane Cook, Kate joked of her "My Best Friend's Girl" co-star, "No. No. Cancelled."

In 2014, Dane claimed his smooch with the actress in the 2008 movie was his worst on-screen kiss. He said, "I think she purposely ate a feast of onions right before the scene. I had to burn her on that one."

Elsewhere in the interview, despite being best known for her rom-coms, the "Mother's Day" actress admitted she doesn't watch many. She said, "I don't watch that many rom-coms. I love rom-coms, but sometimes for me the rom-coms that people are seeing are not movies that I... I'd probably choose something else."

