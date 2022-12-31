Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Movie

Courtney initially alleged that she was fired from the lead female role in the 1999 movie after rejecting Brad and director Gus Van Sant's request to make a movie about her late husband, Kurt Cobain.

AceShowbiz - Courtney Love has doubled down on her claim about Brad Pitt having her fired from "Fight Club". The actress first brought up the claim when appearing on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast and now she offered more details regarding the matter on Instagram.

For the record, Courtney initially alleged that she was fired from the lead female role in the 1999 movie after rejecting Brad and director Gus Van Sant's request to make a movie about her late husband, Kurt Cobain. A source, however, shut down the claim by telling Variety, "You cannot be fired for a job you didn't get... It's common knowledge that roles are not decided by other actors but by the director."

In her clarification, Courtney said, "Hi. Regarding a story I told on the @marcmaron #wtf podcast. A story I was never going to tell. Brad [Pitt] pushed me a bridge too far. I don't like the way he does business or wields his power," The 58-year-old added in the Friday, December 30 post. "It's a simple fact, and it started during the production of Fight Club."

"I understand how much of a game of roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later b***hing about losing a part playing someone's side piece in a movie," Courtney added. "On the podcast, I recount the day Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt."

Courtney went on to recall, "I lost my s**t on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping." She then stressed, "It's a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles that [sic] that. Who cares? The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt."

"With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch for Kurt's film from Brad after all these years? It's because I'm in recovery," the Hole lead vocalist further shared. "And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies."

The singer/actress also pointed out that she "was over being mad about it." She continued, "Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might both have changed our spiritual world views. Not to be."

On the podcast, Courtney said she last said no to Brad in 2021. Now in her post, she clarified, "It's not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms & Brad producing it. It's that I said NO on the Zoom and that was not enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored."

"I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came. I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt - unless I said it in public," she emphasized. "I don't want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I'm not into assault. Cmon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly."

