Ty Dolla $ign Says Goodbye to '2022' With New Single

Music

The 40-year-old emcee released the song on Friday, December 30 along with its accompanying music video, which features his special moments throughout the year.

Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ty Dolla $ign treated fans to new music ahead of New Year. Before he closed out 2022, the "The Business, Pt. II" rapper dropped a new single under the same title along with its black-and-white visuals.

The music video, which was dropped on Friday, December 30, features the 40-year-old's special moments throughout the year. There is footage of him hitting the stage, spending time in a recording studio as well as sharing a laugh with his pals.

"Is this where our story ends?/ Or is it where it begins?/ The fact that we can't be friends is so unfortunate/ Leavin' it all behind," the emcee sings in the first verse. He then continues in the chorus, "2022, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh/ 2022, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh/ It's so so unfortunate/ We can't get it back, back."

Recently, Ty and DJ Mustard announced that they are planning to drop a collaborative album. The pair shared the exciting announcement on October 5 by releasing their first single called "My Friends" featuring Lil Durk.

"I always been f**king with Durk for years," Ty said. "And when we first did the joint or whatever, it was just Horns at first. And then I did the vocals. And then I sent it to Mustard and he put that crazy beat behind it. And as soon as I heard those drums, I just heard Durk in my head so I called him. I'm like, 'Yo, I got the perfect joint,' and he sent it right back. So here we go."

As for Mustard, he explained of their upcoming project, "We always talked about it and said we was going to do it. We always just have millions of songs laying around and stuff like that." He added, "So I don't know, I think we just was just like, 'All right, it's time. We might as well just do it because we just have so much.' "

"Between me, him, YG, the people that I work with closely… we all just have all these songs. And me and Ty just got a lot of songs so it was super overdue," the record producer further elaborated. "I feel like we've been supposed to do this."

You can share this post!