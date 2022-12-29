Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain

Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin Movie

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt may be one of the most sought actors in his heydays, but he has allegedly been turned down a chance to play Kurt Cobain. Courtney Love claims that she didn't let the actor portray her late husband in a proposed biopic, which allegedly led to her firing from "Fight Club".

Love opened up about her refusal to have Pitt play Cobain during an interview for Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast. She revealed that her biggest fight with her ex Edward Norton was related to the proposed Nirvana biopic and "the first time Kurt [got] used as a chit." At the time, she claimed she was officially cast in the role of Marla in the critically acclaimed drama opposite Norton.

Around that time, the singer/actress got a call from Gus Van Sant and Pitt, who also starred in the 1999 movie, about the proposed Nirvana biopic. She remembers she "went nuclear" on them and as a result director David Fincher fired her from "Fight Club" because "I wouldn't let Brad play Kurt."

While Love didn't divulge how this affected her relationship with Norton, she clarified that the biopic she was talking about was not "Last Days", a 2005 Van Sant movie inspired by the late Nirvana frontman, who died by suicide in 1994.

While Love admitted to regretting her angry reaction to the proposed biopic, she still hasn't changed her mind about letting Pitt play Cobain. As recently as 2020, she said no to the "Moneyball" star's proposed biopic of the "In Bloom" singer.

"I don't know if I trust you and I don't know that your movies are for profit. They're really good social justice movies, but... ," Love said she told Pitt. "If you don't get me, you kind of don't get Kurt, and I don't feel like you do, Brad."

She added, "My friend Cameron Crowe [told me] Brad Pitt was put on this earth to stalk you for Kurt, which has been going on since '96."

Love said she wants to make a Cobain movie eventually with someone else. If that happens, she wants it produced by Warner Bros., "because they know how to make a f**king movie."

