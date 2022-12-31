Machine Gun Kelly All Smiles While Posing With His Mom and Daughter in Rare Pic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bloody Valentine' rocker, who was abandoned by his mother when he was just 9 years old, can be seen posing between his mom and his 13-year-old daughter Casie in the family picture.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has given fans a special treat during the holidays. The "Bloody Valentine" rocker unleashed a rare photo of him posing with his mother and his 13-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

In the family picture shared on Instagram, the 32-year-old rapper, who wore an all-leopard-print outfit, stood between his mom and daughter while posing for the camera. The trio could be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the snap.

The photo was included in an Instagram post that featured a video of him wearing a cleavage-baring Christmas-themed apron. The clip, unfortunately, got bitter responses from online users.

As for MGK's relationship with his mom, he was actually abandoned by her when he was just 9 years old. He was raised by his father, who sadly passed away in July 2020. He got candid about his mother's absence during his childhood in the lyrics of his song "Burning Memories".

"Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew/ I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you," the fiance of Megan Fox sings. "I guess now I really wanna know the truth/ How'd you leave your only child at nine for another dude?"

The "Midnight in the Switchgrass" actor continues, "All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in the bed/ I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead."

MGK announced his reunion with his mom in June 2021. Crediting fans for it, he tweeted, "wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting i love you."

