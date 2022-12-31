 

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star has been criticized by PETA after posting a now-deleted video that showed her pets living in a pen in the garage of her luxurious mansion.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has been given a warning by PETA over a video which suggested she keeps her dogs in a garage. Posted on a TikTok account Kim shares with her daughter North, the clip appeared to show the star's two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in a pen in the garage of her family mansion in California - and bosses at the animal rights charity have insisted they hope the video is a misrepresentation of the pooches' living conditions.

"Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage. What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings, They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange told New York Post column PageSix.

Kim has yet to address the speculation around her dogs, but the video was removed from the TikTok page. It comes after the reality TV star revealed she bans her staff from wearing bright colours when working at her home so they fit in with her neutral decor.

  Editors' Pick

The 42-year-old reality TV star has famously decorated her California house in a minimalist style sticking to a neutral colour palette and not allowing any clutter - and she revealed her staff have to fit in with her style when they are working there.

Speaking on Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast, Kim was asked if her staff have to adhere to a dress code and she replied, "Absolutely. I have uniforms." She went on to explain there aren't exact uniforms but she gives all her employees a colour palette they must adhere to.

Kim said they are allowed to pick from "greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, khaki … I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of colour blocking." However, "The Kardashians" star insists she isn't forcing her employees to do anything they don't want to.

She went on, "My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said 'that would make our life so easy.' And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like 'yes, let's do this.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Harrison Ford and Pierce Brosnan Want to Know Why James Cameron Never Offered Them Movie Roles

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Kim Kardashian Reveals North's Strict TikTok Rules Amid Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reveals North's Strict TikTok Rules Amid Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations

Kim Kardashian Still Hoping to Find True Love and Get Married Again After Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian Still Hoping to Find True Love and Get Married Again After Kanye West Divorce

Latest News
Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child
  • Dec 31, 2022

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs
  • Dec 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs

Harrison Ford and Pierce Brosnan Want to Know Why James Cameron Never Offered Them Movie Roles
  • Dec 30, 2022

Harrison Ford and Pierce Brosnan Want to Know Why James Cameron Never Offered Them Movie Roles

Miley Cyrus Determined to Be Good Listener Next Year
  • Dec 30, 2022

Miley Cyrus Determined to Be Good Listener Next Year

Chrisean Rock Announces Break From Social Media After Brother's Arrest for Attempted Murder
  • Dec 30, 2022

Chrisean Rock Announces Break From Social Media After Brother's Arrest for Attempted Murder

Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album
  • Dec 30, 2022

Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album

Most Read
Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her
Celebrity

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident