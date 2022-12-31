 

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child

Marie Osmond Had 'So Many Head Trips' That Made Her Hate Her Body as Child
The former 'Donny and Marie' actress grew up detesting her body and suggested her body image issue was the result of 'shameful' things people did when she was a kid.

AceShowbiz - Marie Osmond hated her body when she was young. The ex "Donny and Marie" star found it "shameful" what she was made to believe about herself as a teen superstar alongside her brothers Donny, Jimmy, Merrill, Jay, Viril, Alan, and Wayne.

"I had so many head trips as a child over my weight. It's shameful what people did. We grew up loathing our bodies and wanting to change them. It's stupid. We need to love this beautiful gift, this body we've been given. And if you're not happy in it, then do something about it because your body loves you," she said.

Last year, Marie admitted she was considering having cosmetic surgery to get her neck lifted. She said, "I'm going to tell you something. Lucille Ball was a haemophiliac. And she showed me how to keep my neck looking good with no surgery."

"And you braid it, you take your hair, and you pull it, and I've been doing that for three years now. And I'm tired of it. So I think I might go get my neck fixed What do you think?! Should I? I want to. I'm thinking about doing it for my birthday. Because everyone goes 'you look so...' Guys, c'mon, smoke and mirrors. This is Hollywood!"

If she does have the cosmetic op, the 63-year-old star will happily tell the world about it. She added, "Seriously, people compare themselves and they're all so secretive about this c***. Hey, when I'm going to do it, I'll tell you! And I'm thinking about it. So maybe. You know, I'm thinking. I'm getting headaches, I'm tired of this! I can't wait to hear the comments on that. I am so stinking honest. It's who I am."

