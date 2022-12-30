Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Instagram Celebrity

Kelsey Parker says in a documentary that she's not OK, adding that the tragic death of her singer husband in March this year will forever leave a scar in her life.

AceShowbiz - Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has struggled with trauma "beyond anything anyone could imagine." The Wanted star passed away aged 33 in March after a battle with a brain tumour and now Kelsey Parker, 32, has dished on life after the loss of her husband - revealing she is never going to be the person she was before Tom died.

"Of course I'm not OK, I'm never going to be the Kelsey I was two years ago and that's just it. The trauma I've suffered is beyond anything anyone could imagine," she explained in an episode of her docuseries "Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom".

Kelsey is now raising the couple's two children - Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two - alone and, during a therapy session on the show, she recalled a conversation with her husband in which they imagined growing old together.

She said, "All I wanted was to be with Tom, grow old together, sitting on a bench eating bread rolls. When we'd go out we'd be like 'That will be us eating fish and chips on a bench.' This isn't what I thought my life was going to be and that upsets me because I wanted that so much. This is my - not new life - but this is my life and I'm getting on with it."

During the show she was also asked if Tom would want her to find love again and Kelsey - who is rumoured to have grown close to electrician Sean Boggans in recent months - said, "We didn't really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me. He'd just want me to be happy. And I'm so young."

