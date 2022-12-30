 

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star explains that she feels more confident about wearing less make-up after focusing on her skincare routine during Covid-19 lockdown.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has scaled down her make-up in recent years after focusing on skincare during lockdown. The reality TV star - who has launched her own skincare line SKKN By Kim - has explained the way she uses cosmetics has changed since being forced to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic - and she now feels more confident about wearing less on her face.

Kim explained to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Good podcast that she decided to focus on improving her skin rather than covering up imperfections. "I don't wear as much make-up as I did now that I've got my skin [improved] …," she said.

"I think that started in quarantine and just like having nowhere to go and really developing something [a skincare routine] that made me feel really confident …. I love make-up, I love the process .. [But] I've started to feel that way [wanting to strip my make-up back] because I just wasn't like that."

  Editors' Pick

"I love the process when I'm out but for my daily stuff I don't care. I don't care if I'm not in make-up, I don't care. Like I don't have to have my hair and make-up done to film my [TV] show."

Kim also talked about launching her own skincare line and revealed she wanted to put her years of experience into creating a special range that actually works. She told Gwyneth, "I love a fresh start, I love launching a brand … it is so much work ... I wanted to bring - especially launching and starting with skincare."

"I thought that I have learned so much in my journey and I have had the best facialists, the best aesthetician, tried every laser. I've tried everything … and I wanted to bottle that up and take everything that I've learned and work with my favourite aesthetician and ... develop products that are the next level."

"The Kardashians" star added, "I loved taking my time in launching this nine-step system. I do it every morning and evening. When you do it and see how much your skin is glowing [you don't feel like wearing as much make-up]."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Reveals North's Strict TikTok Rules Amid Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reveals North's Strict TikTok Rules Amid Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations

Kim Kardashian Still Hoping to Find True Love and Get Married Again After Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian Still Hoping to Find True Love and Get Married Again After Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album
  • Dec 30, 2022

Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail
  • Dec 30, 2022

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death
  • Dec 30, 2022

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory
  • Dec 30, 2022

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home
  • Dec 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'
  • Dec 30, 2022

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'

Most Read
Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her
Celebrity

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split