Eva Mendes Closes Out 2022 With New Hair Transformation

The 48-year-old 'Place Beyond the Pines' actress shows off her new 'do while wishing her online devotees happy holidays with a new video that she shares on her Instagram page.

Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Eva Mendes closed out 2022 with a new hair color. "The Place Beyond the Pines" actress debuted her new 'do while wishing her online devotees happy holidays with a new video.

Alongside the clip shared on Instagram before Christmas, the 48-year-old penned, "Whatever you celebrate or don't celebrate, if you're with friends and family or flying solo." She added, "I'm sending you loads of love during this time. I know how hard it can be for some."

"Don't let Instagram trick you -we're all dealing with our own s**t. Some more extreme, of course, but we're all in this madness together," Eva continued. For me personally, I don't care much for acting 'merry' or 'happy ' -as long as I stay grateful I'll let myself feel all the feels that come up. I won't torture others with them but I won't hide them either."

To conclude her caption, Eva noted, "Oh , I went red. Gracias to @richi_grisillo for this. Lo adoro. Loads of love." She doubled down on her message on Tuesday, December 27 by writing, "Mira esto! I went red."

That aside, Eva recently hinted that she has tied the knot with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling. When appearing on "Today Australia" on November 17, the "Ghost Rider" star called the "La La Land" actor her husband.

"I'm loving it here," she said when asked about her time Down Under. "Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it's been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we're having the best time."

