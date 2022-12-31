Peta Murgatroyd Mourns Death of Her 'Greatest' Father Derek in Heartbreaking Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

When offering her final tribute to her father Derek John Murgatroyd, the 'Dancing With the Stars' pro declares, 'You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done.'

AceShowbiz - Peta Murgatroyd has sadly lost her "greatest" father, Derek John Murgatroyd. The "Dancing With the Stars" pro announced the devastating news by offering a tribute to him on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, December 29, the dancer shared a throwback photo of her and her 81-year-old dad on a boat. She followed it up with a picture of her holding her father's hand in the hospital bed.

Peta began her caption, "To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side. Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will." She added, "This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content, at sea where you were always meant to be. I know though that you will continue to ride with me until I see you again."

"I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done," the wife of Maksim Chmerkovskiy continued. "I will hold the warmth of your hand in my heart forever. Always your 'darling baby girl' as you would say. I love you until the 12th of never. Forever Daddy's Girl."

The post has since been flooded with supportive comments from Peta's "DWTS" fam. One in particular was her sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson, who recalled, "Will never forget our jazz club night with him. Pure joy and happiness." Alan Bersten, meanwhile, commented, "Oh Peta I am so sorry for your loss. You have definitely made him proud. Sending you so much love."

Back in 2018, Peta showed love to her dad as she celebrated Father's Day. "I love you Dad! This father-daughter time was amazing and I feel completely rejuvenated having you here with me," she gushed alongside a photo of the two. "Today is yours and I love you immensely."

