Andy Cohen Confirms He Won't Be Drinking During NYE Broadcast Due to CNN's Alcohol Ban

Cover Images/Janet Mayer TV

The Bravo executive previously said in an interview with Rolling Stone that he would be 'partying even harder' although the network chairman and CEO told staffers not to take shots on-air following his last year's controversy.

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen has changed his plan for New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN. The "Watch What Happens Live" host confirmed to Page Six that he won't be drinking while hosting the special show due to the network's alcohol ban.

"We aren't drinking," the 54-year-old, who previously declared that he would still get drunk during the broadcast, told the publication. The talk show host, however, assured that he and Anderson Cooper are "going to have a BLAST."

CNN's chairman and CEO reportedly told staffers last month that taking shots while on-air pretty much ruined their reputation. Andy, however, previously insisted that he would still drink.

"Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN, [though] we will be partying responsibly," the Bravo executive said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "My job is to take Anderson out of his comfort zone [and] my job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year's Eve."

"And that is what I will continue to do," the radio host continued. "And as a matter of fact, If the correspondents are not drinking this year, I will be partying even harder on their behalf."

During the 2021 New Year's Eve coverage, Andy slammed former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He also drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest when commenting on the lineup on ABC's competing New Year's Eve show.

"There's lots of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," Andy said at that time. "I mean, with all due [respect] if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry. It's true."

Andy has expressed his remorse. However, Ryan seemingly didn't take the diss lightly as he low-key clapped back at the former earlier this week. "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN," Ryan told Entertainment Weekly.

"There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?" Ryan further stated. "I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back]."

You can share this post!