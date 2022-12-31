Gilbert Arenas Says Larsa Pippen Dates Younger Men Because 'She Needs the Attention'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Gilbert Arenas weighs in on Larsa Pippen's love life. While sitting down with VladTV, Gilbert shared his opinion on the reality TV star who has been tied with younger men following her split from Scottie Pippen.

"She's a single woman," Gilbert said during the interview. "Who's going to be attracted to her at this point in her life? Younger men."

The former Washington Wizards star added that "she needs the attention." He continued, "She needs someone who's going to look at her like she is the prize trophy. The only person that's going to do that is the younger generation…."

"No 55-year-old man is going to be excited about, c'mon. There's going to be younger men. If this doesn't work out, there'll be another younger man," he added.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star previously was tied to Utah Jazz player Malik Beasley and rapper Future. She is currently rumored to date Marcus Jordan, the son of famed NBA player Michael Jordan.

Larsa, however, insisted that they are simply friends. "I'm in a place right now where I'm finally open to dating," she told New York Post. "Every time I'm seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it's normally nothing. So, yeah, I'm just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun."

She went on to acknowledge the pressure of dating in the public eye. "People want to label your relationship when they don't know what it is. But I don't really care what other people think," she added.

Despite the denial, Larsa and Marcus continue to share PDA. In photos surfacing online, Larsa and Marcus were spotted enjoying a date night at Italian eatery E-Baldi in Beverly Hills. During the outing, they were seen beaming as they held hands.

During the outing, the Bravo star looked chic in a long Versace patterned faux fur coat over a clinging black catsuit and patent leather thigh-high booties. She added a fashion statement in the form of a bright neon green small designer bag.

As for Marcus, he donned a Jordan x Russell Westbrook x Honor The Gift creme jacket over a white hoodie along with Union x Jordan 2 sneakers. He completed his look with a black Jordan Brand baseball cap backward and his signature glasses and bushy beard.

