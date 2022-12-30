Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times

Instagram Celebrity

In the leaked audio, the Canadian rapper is also heard admitting that he's 'so f**king drunk' the night before and asking Kelsey Nicole Harris about the Hot Girl Meg's condition at the hospital.

AceShowbiz - A new detail surrounding the shooting case involving Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and her former BFF Kelsey Nicole Harris has surfaced. On Wednesday, December 29, blogger Nique at Nite shared the alleged apology phone call that the Canadian rapper made in jail, a few hours after he shot the Hot Girl Meg.

In the audio, it could be heard Tory first asked Kelsey whether everything was good after the incident. Responding to that, Kelsey said that she was at the hospital, probably accompanying Megan who underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet.

Later, Tory admitted that "a lot had happened" and that he was "so f**king drunk" and that he didn't know "what the f**k was going on," adding that he never "do some s**t like that." He went on saying that he knew Meg was "probably never ever gonna talk to [him] ever again."

Tory repeatedly told Kelsey that he "was f**king drunk" and that he "didn't even understand what the f**k was going on." He later realized that it wasn't an excuse, saying, "Regardless, that's not gonna make anything right and that's not gonna make my actions right."

"I'm just deeply sorry," Tory said in a sad tone, "But I never even moved like that." Reacting to Tory's apology, Kelsey said, "Uh…I don't know. There's a lot. There's a lot that happened." The 30-year-old emcee agreed, saying, "Yeah, so crazy. What already happened..I can't take it back but I just thought I'm just telling you I'm sorry. I was too drunk."

Tory then recalled moments when someone at the party in Kylie Jenner's house gave him "like five shots" of strong alcohol. He then asked Kelsey to tell him the hospital's name. "I'm sorry again," he said. Near the end of the call, he stressed, "All right. If I get out of here [jail], I just want to let y'all know I'm sorry. I never did that s**t if I wasn't that drunk."

Prior to that, Law & Crime reporter said that Tory's apology phone call was the biggest piece of evidence. "It was the apology call," senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was in the courtroom during the 10-day trial, explained, "We didn't actually hear a whole lot about that during the trial because I think prosecutors just kind of figured why bother. I mean they played it in the opening, they got it in evidence from somebody within the jail and then it kind of seemed like it was on the defense to try to explain that away."

"Because while he never mentions a shooting or a gun in the call, the prosecutor even said in this closing argument that he'd gone over it a few times with this co-counsel and they just can't figure out what else he could be talking about in this call," she added, "And they went through it line by line, focused on how he's asking about how Meg's in the hospital. This is his apology call to Kelsey."

Meghann went on to stress that the Canadian rapper himself "provided the evidence" for the case. She further highlighted, "Just through his text messages to Meg and in his phone call to Kelsey."

On Friday, December 23, Tory was found guilty of three charges, including felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Tory now faces more than 22 years in prison and the sentencing will be determined on January 27. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" the 30-year-old emcee will be deported back to his home country of Canada. His legal team is currently planning to appeal the decision.

