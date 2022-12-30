Toni Collette Posts Uplifting Quotes Following Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Pieces of Her' actress is recovering after she announced her divorce from her husband of 20 years following his kissing photo with another woman at Manly Beach.

AceShowbiz - Toni Collette is keeping herself in a positive aura. The "Hereditary" actress made use of her social media account to share some uplifting quotes following her shocking divorce from her husband of 20 years Dave Galafassi.

On Thursday, December 29, the Australian actress posted a photo of a piece of paper stuck to a "random window." The paper read, "YOU R BEAUTIFUL." In a note accompanying the image, she wrote, "Bondi. Random window. Aw, c'mon! [black heart emoji]."

A few hours prior, Toni shared a photo of her uplifting doormat which read, "More Joy." The 50-year-old star wrote in the caption of her post, "Reluctant to wipe my feet on this! MORE JOY‼️" adding a folded hands emoji, a pink heart emoji and a sparkle emoji.

Not stopping there, Toni also shared wise words from Japanese artist and John Lennon's ex-spouse Yoko Ono. "You may think I'm small, but I have a universe inside my mind," the quote read. Agreeing with Yoko, she added in the caption, "Yoko knows [a peace emoji and a white heart emoji]."

The motivational social media posts came after Toni, who's recovering from her recent split from Dave, danced her heartbreak away when attending Nick Cave and Warren Ellis' live concert at Sydney Opera House. Following the concert, the "Knives Out" actress posted photos taken from the audience and praised the performance as writing, "The magnificence of @nickcaveofficial @thewarrenellis."

Earlier this month, Toni announced that she and Dave are heading to divorce. In a joint statement posted on her Instagram page, the "Pieces of Her" actress noted that the decision to legally end their 20-year marriage came "after a substantial period of separation."

The former couple also explained that their kids, 14-year-old daughter Sage Florence and 11-year-old son Arlo Robert, are "of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape."

The divorce announcement came only a few days after Dave was pictured kissing another woman, "integrative chiropractor" Shannon Egan, at Manly Beach. After Toni told the world that they're calling it quits, the drummer was seen out with Shannon without his wedding ring.

