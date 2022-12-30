 

Toni Collette Posts Uplifting Quotes Following Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi

Toni Collette Posts Uplifting Quotes Following Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The 'Pieces of Her' actress is recovering after she announced her divorce from her husband of 20 years following his kissing photo with another woman at Manly Beach.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Toni Collette is keeping herself in a positive aura. The "Hereditary" actress made use of her social media account to share some uplifting quotes following her shocking divorce from her husband of 20 years Dave Galafassi.

On Thursday, December 29, the Australian actress posted a photo of a piece of paper stuck to a "random window." The paper read, "YOU R BEAUTIFUL." In a note accompanying the image, she wrote, "Bondi. Random window. Aw, c'mon! [black heart emoji]."

A few hours prior, Toni shared a photo of her uplifting doormat which read, "More Joy." The 50-year-old star wrote in the caption of her post, "Reluctant to wipe my feet on this! MORE JOY‼️" adding a folded hands emoji, a pink heart emoji and a sparkle emoji.

  Editors' Pick

Not stopping there, Toni also shared wise words from Japanese artist and John Lennon's ex-spouse Yoko Ono. "You may think I'm small, but I have a universe inside my mind," the quote read. Agreeing with Yoko, she added in the caption, "Yoko knows [a peace emoji and a white heart emoji]."

The motivational social media posts came after Toni, who's recovering from her recent split from Dave, danced her heartbreak away when attending Nick Cave and Warren Ellis' live concert at Sydney Opera House. Following the concert, the "Knives Out" actress posted photos taken from the audience and praised the performance as writing, "The magnificence of @nickcaveofficial @thewarrenellis."

Earlier this month, Toni announced that she and Dave are heading to divorce. In a joint statement posted on her Instagram page, the "Pieces of Her" actress noted that the decision to legally end their 20-year marriage came "after a substantial period of separation."

The former couple also explained that their kids, 14-year-old daughter Sage Florence and 11-year-old son Arlo Robert, are "of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape."

The divorce announcement came only a few days after Dave was pictured kissing another woman, "integrative chiropractor" Shannon Egan, at Manly Beach. After Toni told the world that they're calling it quits, the drummer was seen out with Shannon without his wedding ring.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amy Robach's Ex Andrew Shue Hangs Out With His Kids as She and T.J. Holmes Go on Trip to Miami

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations

Related Posts
Toni Collette Posts Poem About Letting Go After Pics of Husband Kissing Another Woman Emerged

Toni Collette Posts Poem About Letting Go After Pics of Husband Kissing Another Woman Emerged

Toni Collette Hints She's Seeking 'Answer' After Estranged Husband Was Caught Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette Hints She's Seeking 'Answer' After Estranged Husband Was Caught Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette's Estranged Husband Spotted Picking Up New Lover Two Days After Divorce Announcement

Toni Collette's Estranged Husband Spotted Picking Up New Lover Two Days After Divorce Announcement

Toni Collette Edits Divorce Statement to Clarify Relationship With Ex Before He Kissed Another Woman

Toni Collette Edits Divorce Statement to Clarify Relationship With Ex Before He Kissed Another Woman

Latest News
YFN Lucci Denies Being Summoned to Testify in Young Thug's RICO Case
  • Dec 30, 2022

YFN Lucci Denies Being Summoned to Testify in Young Thug's RICO Case

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations
  • Dec 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations

Spice Girls Left 'Baffled' by 'Major Security Breach' After Unreleased X-Rated Song Resurfaced
  • Dec 30, 2022

Spice Girls Left 'Baffled' by 'Major Security Breach' After Unreleased X-Rated Song Resurfaced

Toni Collette Posts Uplifting Quotes Following Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi
  • Dec 30, 2022

Toni Collette Posts Uplifting Quotes Following Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi

Ice-T Appears to Clap Back at Haters After Criticism Over Daughter's Twerking Video
  • Dec 30, 2022

Ice-T Appears to Clap Back at Haters After Criticism Over Daughter's Twerking Video

Football Icons Lead Tributes to Pele Following His Death
  • Dec 30, 2022

Football Icons Lead Tributes to Pele Following His Death

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Paula Abdul Slammed After Major Photoshop Fail Makes Her Look Like Teenager

Paula Abdul Slammed After Major Photoshop Fail Makes Her Look Like Teenager