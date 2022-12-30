Victoria Beckham Leads Celebs Tribute to Vivienne Westwood After Fashion Designer's Death at 81

Instagram Celebrity

The fashion designer passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 29 and she was surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London at the time of her death.

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) is mourning the death of Vivienne Westwood. Upon learning that the fashion designer passed away on Thursday, December 29 at the age of 81, the former Spicy Girls member took to social media to pay a tribute to her.

Turning to Instagram Story, the wife of David Beckham re-posted the statement announcing Vivienne's death. She then penned, "I'm so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time."

The original message, meanwhile, read, "29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." It added, "Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future."

"Vivienne considered herself a Taoist," the statement continued. "She wrote, 'Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.' The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

Other celebritis to honor the fashion icon was Jonathan Ross. The English broadcaster stated on Twitter, "RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv x."

"RuPaul's Drag Race" U.K. winner The Vivienne tweeted, "Vivienne Westwood is the woman that showed me I could do anything, I could wear what I wanted, she was an ICON and I lived my life through hers in some sorts of way." The drag queen went on to note, "There will never be another, but we'll continue your fight.' "

Vivienne's husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler, in the meantime, declared, "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart." He added, "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

You can share this post!