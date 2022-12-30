 

'9-1-1 Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After His Passing

The '9-1-1 Lone Star' actor was unveiled to have died from the effects of fentanyl as reports previously suggested that drug paraphernalia was found in the room where he died.

AceShowbiz - The cause of the death of Tyler Sanders has finally been revealed. More than six months after he passed away at the age of 18, the "9-1-1 Lone Star" actor was unveiled to have died from the effects of fentanyl.

The teenager was found dead on June 16. According to the autopsy report, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled the teenager's death as accidental.

Sources previously told TMZ that the late actor had a history of drug use. It's also said that drug paraphernalia, including white powder and a plastic straw, was found in the room where he died.

Tyler's death was confirmed by his agent Pedro Tapia. "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future," the agent said in a statement at that time. "He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time."

Tyler's father David Sanders also low-key confirmed that his son's death was related to drugs during his funeral service in Houston, Texas. David also indicated that Tyler might have struggled with mental illness and said that his son's brain was wired so as to not allow him to feel happy.

It's reported that Tyler had been dealing with a depression that began during his stint filming his single "9-1-1: Lone Star" episode, which aired in April. Just days prior to his passing, Tyler took to Instagram to post photos of him striking poses on the balcony of a cabin in the Colorado mountains. In the pictures, he looked healthy and fit as he rocked a navy suit and a pair of black shoes.

Aside from having a role on "911: Lone Star", the late actor starred as Leo on Amazon Prime Video's "Just Add Magic" spin-off, "Just Add Magic: Mystery City", which earned him a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination. He was also known for his guest role on "The Rookie".

