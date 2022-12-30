 

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled
Music

The 'Beasts of No Nation' actor explains his aspirations to juggle Hollywood careers as an actor and director and dishes on why he wants to continue making music.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba believes it would be a "natural progression" to move into directing. While still passionate about his career in front of the camera, the "Luther" actor is looking ahead to the possibility of juggling more than one role on set at a time, citing Denzel Washington and Jon Favreau as inspirations.

"I love acting but I feel like there's much more to offer as a director, as a writer and a producer perhaps…I feel there are characters and roles that I haven't done yet and I still want to do those, but the truth is that I'd probably like to do that as an offering as a film director/actor," he said.

"There are some incredible people like Jon Favreau, like Denzel who have acted and directed, and directed themselves in movies and I feel like that's a natural progression for an actor. It turns out that it's 30 years I've been in the game already, it still feels like only yesterday. I love acting, don't get me wrong, but there are other things that I like to do."

  Editors' Pick

Idris prides himself in always taking on different kinds of roles. He said in a recent podcast interview, "I've tried not to repeat myself as an actor, there's only one 'Luther' character, there's only one 'Beasts of No Nation' character. I try not to repeat anything."

And the 50-year-old star is also hoping to do more with his music career. He said, "I produce and I've always had a studio, so I'm a sort of self-taught producer, I sing a little bit but I'm no Jamie Foxx, don't get me wrong!"

"I like poetry and rap and so I feel like there's an offering in me in the form of an album, I've put out music before and varied types of music, but I definitely feel as though there's an outlet for me. When I'm writing and it comes to music, I feel a lot more free and at liberty to say what I want to say."

"As an actor, especially in this day and age, everyone is afraid of being cancelled or over-sharing ... In music I can say what I like, if I have an opinion I'll say it via my music and not feel worried about it, it's a different part of me, you're making music, you're in control of it, it's your narrative."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons

Victoria Beckham Leads Celebs Tribute to Vivienne Westwood After Fashion Designer's Death at 81
Related Posts
Idris Elba's Fortune Has Multiplied By More Than Twofold

Idris Elba's Fortune Has Multiplied By More Than Twofold

Idris Elba Develops Cooking Show, Sparks Bidding War Among Streaming Giants

Idris Elba Develops Cooking Show, Sparks Bidding War Among Streaming Giants

Idris Elba Plans Quiet Evening for 50th Birthday

Idris Elba Plans Quiet Evening for 50th Birthday

Idris Elba Sick and Tired of James Bond Questions

Idris Elba Sick and Tired of James Bond Questions

Latest News
Andrew Tate and His Brother Busted in Romania for Human Sex Trafficking
  • Dec 30, 2022

Andrew Tate and His Brother Busted in Romania for Human Sex Trafficking

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled
  • Dec 30, 2022

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled

'9-1-1 Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After His Passing
  • Dec 30, 2022

'9-1-1 Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After His Passing

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons
  • Dec 30, 2022

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons

Victoria Beckham Leads Celebs Tribute to Vivienne Westwood After Fashion Designer's Death at 81
  • Dec 30, 2022

Victoria Beckham Leads Celebs Tribute to Vivienne Westwood After Fashion Designer's Death at 81

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day
  • Dec 30, 2022

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day

Most Read
Akon Sparks Online Debate Over Claims Africans Artists Are Better Than Black Americans
Music

Akon Sparks Online Debate Over Claims Africans Artists Are Better Than Black Americans

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists

Anuel AA, Kodak Black and Nengo Flow Invade City Block in 'Sufro' Music Video

Anuel AA, Kodak Black and Nengo Flow Invade City Block in 'Sufro' Music Video

Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Sam Smith Insists It's Impossible to Know 'the Magic' Behind Writing Hit Singles

Sam Smith Insists It's Impossible to Know 'the Magic' Behind Writing Hit Singles

Bad Bunny Wows Puerto Rican Fans With Surprise Concert on Gas Station Rooftop

Bad Bunny Wows Puerto Rican Fans With Surprise Concert on Gas Station Rooftop

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'