 

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

Celebrity

The former '21 Jump Street' actress explains why she barely stayed in touch with her former television castmate after they worked together on the hit cop show.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Holly Robinson Peete claims Johnny Depp is "on his own planet." After working together on the hit cop TV show "21 Jump Street" for four seasons after its debut in 1987, she admitted they've barely kept in touch over the years despite spending so much time together on set back in the day.

"Dustin (Nguyen), Peter (DeLuise) and Steven (Williams) have stayed in touch. Johnny is kind of on his own planet. I haven't seen him much over the years," she revealed which co-stars she still keeps in contact with when speaking to America's Closer magazine.

After the show ended in 1991, Johnny went on to forge a hugely successful movie career with roles in films such as "Edward Scissorhands", "What's Eating Gilbert Grape", and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas".

  Editors' Pick

Holly continued her career in TV and went on to star in sitcoms "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" and "For Your Love" before becoming one of the original co-hosts of daytime chat show "The Talk".

She has been married to former NFL player Rodney Peete for 27 years and she's put their successful relationship down to an exercise they use called the 20 second hug. Holly explained, "Either one of you is allowed to ask for it at any time. It's holding each other and hugging for 20 seconds, without saying anything."

"Something happens at around the 15-second mark where the pheromones take over, and your hearts are next to each other, and you just kind of soften your stance. It's not just for when someone's mad, but also when someone is feeling stressed."

