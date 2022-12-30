 

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison
Netflix/Warner Bros. Pictures
Celebrity

The 'Emily in Paris' actress doesn't deny the similarities between her character in the Netflix series to the one portrayed by SJP in the classic show 'Sex and the City'.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lily Collins likes being compared to Sarah Jessica Parker. The 33-year-old actress plays the title role of "Emily in Paris" in the Netflix hit about an ambitious marketing executive who relocates from Chicago to the French capital and admitted that her role is like that of stylish New York columnist Carrie Bradshaw, who was played by Sarah, 57, in the cult 1990s series "Sex and the City" as well as its spin-off "And Just Like That..."

"That is one that I will always take with utter love. I just love Carrie Bradshaw. I love Sarah Jessica. We both are very much fashion shows and they celebrate the cities in which they film, Paris and New York. They're characters unto themselves, the fashion and the city," she told E! News.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, the "Les Miserables" actress recently revealed she was determined to develop her understanding of "French culture" with her starring role in the series.

Asked what she most enjoyed about her character's journey during season three of the show, Lily explained, "For me, I was excited to ground myself more in the French culture, whether that be the language, the fashion, or just feeling a deeper sense of home within the city."

"And I was excited that the show, itself, leans more into the comedy among the characters, as opposed to all being about Emily's fish-out-of-water experience. It allowed me, as Emily, to feel a little bit more grounded, as a character, knowing that the comedy wasn't just about me and my experiences and the culture clash. It was more about the comedy that each of the actors brings to the characters."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year
Related Posts
Lily Collins Says She Faced a Lot of Rejections Early in Her Career

Lily Collins Says She Faced a Lot of Rejections Early in Her Career

Lily Collins Denies Getting 'Free Pass' to Land Roles, Steers Clear of Music to Escape Dad's Shadow

Lily Collins Denies Getting 'Free Pass' to Land Roles, Steers Clear of Music to Escape Dad's Shadow

Lily Collins Is Willing to Get 'Unrecognizable' for Characters

Lily Collins Is Willing to Get 'Unrecognizable' for Characters

Lily Collins Recalls Trying to Snatch This From Princess Diana

Lily Collins Recalls Trying to Snatch This From Princess Diana

Latest News
Chase Chrisley's Fiancee Says They Had 'Major Breakup' Before Engagement
  • Dec 30, 2022

Chase Chrisley's Fiancee Says They Had 'Major Breakup' Before Engagement

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'
  • Dec 30, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year
  • Dec 30, 2022

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison
  • Dec 30, 2022

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career
  • Dec 29, 2022

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion
  • Dec 29, 2022

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Most Read
Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom
Celebrity

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Millie Bobby Brown Gives Fans 'Sneak Peek' at Her Christmas Holiday With BF Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown Gives Fans 'Sneak Peek' at Her Christmas Holiday With BF Jake Bongiovi

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video