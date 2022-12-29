Usher Reacts to G Herbo Claiming He's a Better Singer After Covering 'Superstar'

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to this, the Chicago rapper shares a video of him inside his car while doing his take on the 'Yeah' singer's 2004 track and claimed that he's a better singer than the RnB icon.

AceShowbiz - Usher has caught wind of G Herbo's (Lil Herb) recent clip in which he sang along to Usher's "Superstar". The clip saw Herbo claiming that he's a better singer than Usher, and now the R&B star has responded to it.

Usher let the public know his response by commenting underneath The Shade Room's post. He left a cap emoji, suggesting that Herbo was lying. While it's evident that Herbo was joking around, it's not clear if Usher is joking too with his reply.

In the said video, Herbo was seen inside his car while doing his take on the "Confession" track. "That was decent wasn't it, though? That was decent. That boy good!" so the Chicago rapper said after offering his best impression of the 2004 song.

Meanwhile, he provoked the "OMG" singer in the caption. "@usher can't f**k wit me on my worse day," so Herbo wrote over the video.

Fans, on the other hand, were amused by the interaction. "We need a versus NOW !" someone suggested in the comments section. "Usher said 'mY lAWdddd a SnaPpiN TURLAAAaaaAa' " someone else added.

"Usher was HIGHLY offended y'all know the OG musicians don't play bout they talent," another fan added. "Usher was not having it lol bro said stop the cap. He was on beat," one other comment, meanwhile, read.

Some others were joking by writing, "Somebody called him gusher." One other added, "Can't help but love Chicago n️***as our n***as different."

Meanwhile, Usher recently [u=/news/view/00197978.htmllamented[u] the death of his grandmother. Making use of his Instagram account, he shared on Monday, December 26 that his grandma Tina passed away at the age of 87.

The "Yeah!" hitmaker said he felt lost knowing that she is no longer with us in this world. The 44-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos and a video with his grandmother, who died in her Chattanooga home on Saturday. "I LOVE U MORE," he began his lengthy caption.

