Chase Chrisley's Fiancee Says They Had 'Major Breakup' Before Engagement

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emmy Medders is opening about the ups and downs in her relationship with fiance Chase Chrisley. During her appearance on Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, Emmy got candid about the rocky journey to her future sister-in-law.

"We started talking right before COVID hit," Emmy revealed. "It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one like major breakup where we didn't talk for like - I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks."

"It felt like two months for me," she continued. Emmy, however, shared that ever since getting back together, things have been "great" for the couple.

Savannah, meanwhile, had her own confession as she admitted that she doesn't "have a great relationship" with Emmy after at least one past disagreement. The latter clarified, "There's no hate at all. .... I mean, I know we're not sisters yet, but family's gonna get in arguments."

"It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah interjected. Emmy laughed in agreement: "He's always in the middle of it!"

Chase proposed to Emmy on October 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. For the special day, the son of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley rented out the 12,000-seat stadium where he had 175,000 rose petals laid on the field in the shape of a heart.

"I was so surprised," Emmy told PEOPLE at the time, adding, "I had no idea it was happening." Chase went on to say, "It was the perfect night. There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

The couple, however, seemingly hasn't had exact plan on when they are walking down the aisle though they have decided on the location. "Emmy and I both talked, and we would both really love to get married in Charleston," Chase revealed.

