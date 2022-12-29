Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Instagram Music

The Hot Girl Meg wins early round in the legal battle with her estranged label after scoring a major victory in felony assault trial against Tory Lanez over July 2020 shooting.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has scored a small victory in a legal battle with her estranged label 1501 Certified Entertainment. A judge sided with the Houston hottie as he denied her label's request that her 2021 album "Something for Thee Hotties" be declared something less than an album under her contract.

On Wednesday, December 28, the Harris County judge rejected 1501's motion for the pre-trial ruling in a one-page decision, meaning the "WAP" raptress' $1 million lawsuit against the label can proceed to trial intact.

The label filed its request on September 14. In the motion, it argued that the court should bypass a trial and simply rule outright that "Something for Thee Hotties: was not an "album" under Megan's contract because it included previously available recordings and purportedly "failed to follow the proper approval procedures."

Megan replied to the motion on December 19, arguing that she fully complied with the terms of her deal regarding "Something for Thee Hotties" and deserved a chance to argue her case at trial. Her response filing read, "[Megan] should be allowed her day in court to present evidence and testimony to the jury demonstrating that she has done all that was required of her in the delivery and release of her albums."

In her paperwork, Megan also argued that the freestyles and skits included on her album do not count as previously published material because even though some may have appeared on YouTube, they were never available in a format that was commercially distributed to the public for sale. "If there is any ambiguity around the term 'previously-unreleased,' it should be reserved as a question of fact for the jury," the opposition paperwork stated.

Megan, who is seeking $1 million in damages, further insisted that after a company called 300 Entertainment bought the exclusive right to manufacture, distribute, sell, transmit and otherwise exploit her albums in 2018, she began working exclusively with 300 Entertainment to prepare and release her albums.

The "Sweetest Pie" raptress said 300 Entertainment "kept 1501 apprised of developments" for months leading up to the album's release and that the company provided 1501 with a link to "Something for Thee Hotties" at least three days prior to its release. She claimed 1501 "asserted no objection" until two months after the album's release.

According to the Hot Girl Meg, she's the victim of a "tortured" relationship with 1501 that was first outlined in an initial legal battle with 1501 dating back to March 2020. She's been very public about her efforts to extricate herself from her "unconscionable" contract signed with the independent label owned by ex-professional baseball player Carl Crawford when she was an up-and-coming artist on the brink of superstardom.

The small victory came after Megan won a felony assault trial against Tory Lanez. On Friday, December 23, the Canadian emcee was found guilty of shooting her during a heated argument following a party in Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020. He currently faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and the possibility of deportation back to Canada.

Following the conviction, Tory's defense lawyer George Mgdesyan stated that they're planning to appeal the decision. "We are shocked by the verdict," George explained in his statement, "There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal."

