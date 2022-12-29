 

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud
Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

According to a new report, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has prepared a plan to get the royal brothers to make up amid their ongoing feud.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Princess Eugenie is hoping to be the peacemaker for her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry. According to a new report, Eugenie has prepared a plan to get the royal brothers to make up amid their feud.

A royal insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com that Eugenie hasn't taken sides between the two as the drama between them following the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" unfolds. "Eugenie's still very close to William and Kate, she hasn't taken sides or any nonsense like that," the source said.

"She loves them both and she's known for being diplomatic, so it's no surprise she's been able to keep a foot in both camps," the insider continued.

It's also said that Eugenie is hoping that she'll be able to play a part in their reconciliation. "Now, the hope is that with time she'll be able to help heal the rift between the brothers. Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight but if anyone can do it, she can," the source explained.

  Editors' Pick

The informant went on to add that Harry and Meghan still want to smooth things over with the rest of the royal family. The source said, "This is about shining a light on how the institution operates and why it needs to change, that is where their focus has always been. The hope is that this message will get through and eventually lead to healing with the whole family, including William."

The tension between Harry and Meghan with the British royal family escalated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their bombshell docuseries "Harry & Meghan" earlier this month. In one of the 6 episodes, Harry recalled the intense moment when he told the Firm that he and his wife would be stepping away from the Royal family.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles] say things that just simply weren't true and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth], you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in," the Duke said.

Harry's upcoming tell-all book "Spare" doesn't seem to be helping the situation as well. The book is expected to touch on everything from his childhood growing up as part of the royal family to his new life in America with Meghan and their two kids. The memoir is set to be released on January 10, 2023.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'
Related Posts
Princess Eugenie to Split Time Between Portugal and the U.K. With Husband

Princess Eugenie to Split Time Between Portugal and the U.K. With Husband

Princess Eugenie Aims to Combat 'Modern Slavery' With New Podcast

Princess Eugenie Aims to Combat 'Modern Slavery' With New Podcast

Princess Eugenie Marks First Mother’s Day as Mom With New Pic of Baby August

Princess Eugenie Marks First Mother’s Day as Mom With New Pic of Baby August

Princess Eugenie and Husband Debut Newborn Son and Announce His Name

Princess Eugenie and Husband Debut Newborn Son and Announce His Name

Latest News
Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M
  • Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud
  • Dec 29, 2022

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified
  • Dec 29, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction
  • Dec 29, 2022

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction

Most Read
Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look
Celebrity

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country