 

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction
Cover Images/Famous/ACE PICTURES
Music

The abandoned lyrics from the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper's teenage years have surfaced and are expected to make some serious cash when they're up for auction through Moments In Time.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Drake is such a big artist in music now that he is able to make money from remnants of his past. One of the highest-paid rappers today, the 36-year-old star has left behind evidence of his hard work and genuine passion for hip-hop music as his old lyrics have surfaced and are set to make some serious cash.

According to TMZ, abandoned lyrics from Drizzy's teenage days were recently found in a dumpster outside his uncle's furniture factory in Memphis. The lyrics are now being auctioned off at the starting price of $20,000 through Moments In Time.

A representative for the auction house says the Canadian superstar used to work at the factory briefly when he was younger. The lyrics were found in the dumpster when the factory eventually closed down.

In photos of the sheets containing the lyrics allegedly written by Drake, he jotted down poetic lines like, "Plates/passed around for collection/ Raising money for cheap cell phones with no reception."

  Editors' Pick

The rough drafts also included lyrics for a track named "Come Spring", which eventually evolved into "Come Winter" from his early mixtape "Room for Improvement". "We're in the age of conflict and knowledge/ But we're trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage with the freedom to go to college," one of the pages read. "The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process/ The law says you have witness an audience in the race of silence. Take refuge in a response that defines the face of violence."

The sheet also contains the phone number of someone named Sylvia, indicating that Drake had been popular with the ladies back then.

Drake has since come a long way from his days as an aspiring rapper. His most recent album "Her Loss", a collaboration with 21 Savage, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 200 after it was released on November 4. The album marks the biggest opening week for a hip-hop/R&B album in 2022, selling 411,000 copies.

In the same month, he claimed another Billboard record, becoming the only artist ever to occupy at least eight of the top 10 songs in the Hot 100 chart simultaneously on two different occasions.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified
Related Posts
Drake Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Kicked Her Out After Sex

Drake Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Kicked Her Out After Sex

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Confirms His Plan for 2023 Tour

Drake Confirms His Plan for 2023 Tour

Drake Loses $1 Million on World Cup Final Bet Despite Picking Argentina to Win

Drake Loses $1 Million on World Cup Final Bet Despite Picking Argentina to Win

Latest News
Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M
  • Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud
  • Dec 29, 2022

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified
  • Dec 29, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction
  • Dec 29, 2022

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction

Most Read
Akon Sparks Online Debate Over Claims Africans Artists Are Better Than Black Americans
Music

Akon Sparks Online Debate Over Claims Africans Artists Are Better Than Black Americans

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Be Labeled as a 'Rapper'

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Be Labeled as a 'Rapper'

Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views in the Country

Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views in the Country

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Anuel AA, Kodak Black and Nengo Flow Invade City Block in 'Sufro' Music Video

Anuel AA, Kodak Black and Nengo Flow Invade City Block in 'Sufro' Music Video

Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'