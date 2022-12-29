 

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

The all-time classic holiday tune has been played more than 21.273 million times in 24 hours on Spotify, surpassing the previous record held by Adele's hit 'Easy on Me'.

  Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey has broken a Spotify record for the most plays in a single day with her festive single "All I Want for Christmas Is You". In 24 hours, the Queen of Christmas' 1994 smash hit was streamed a whopping 21.273 million times.

She has smashed the title previously held by Adele's "Easy on Me", which totted up 19.747 million streams in one day in 2021. The record-breaking news arrives after Mariah was accused of telling a "tall tale" over her claim she came up with "All I Want for Christmas" as a child.

Her co-writer and producer of the festive hit, Walter Afanasieff, 64, poured scepticism on the singer's claim she wrote the song as a child on her Casio keyboard. Mariah's former collaborator told the "Hot Takes and Deep Dives" podcast, "We were both on the same page about how we wrote 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', there was never any alternate story until probably 10 years ago."

"When she started to hint at the fact that, 'Oh, I wrote that song when I was a little girl!' But why weren't you saying that for 12 or 13 or 15 years prior to that? So it just sort of developed in her mind. She doesn't play anything, she doesn't play keyboard or piano."

"She doesn't understand music, she doesn't know chord changes and music theory or anything like that. She doesn't know a diminished chord from a minor seventh chord to a major seventh chord. So to claim that she wrote a very complicated chord-structured song with her finger on a Casio keyboard when she was a little girl, it's kind of a tall tale."

  Editors' Pick

Walter - who won the 1999 Grammy award in the Record of the Year category for producing "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion - added he and Mariah, 53, came up with the 1994 track together while working on three original songs for her then-upcoming "Merry Christmas" album.

The pair are credited equally on "All I Want for Christmas Is You", and Walter did concede Mariah was largely responsible for the melodies and lyrics while he was behind the music and the chords.

Mariah told Billboard in 2017 about the song's creation, "I am proud of this song that I wrote basically as a kid on my little Casio keyboard." Then in 2019, she told Cosmopolitan magazine, "I just sat down, decorated a little tree and put on 'It's A Wonderful Life' and tried to get into that mood."

"Then I sat in this small room with a keyboard and started doing little melodies and stuff. I was going over all the things I think about at Christmas time that make me happy and how to turn it around and make it into a love song."

Walter said the same year that Mariah "definitely does not share credit where credit is due" when it comes to the track and said he and his family have been trolled by Mariah fanatics as a result of such claims.

