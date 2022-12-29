 

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

A model who goes by imbigjas on social media claims that the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker flew her out to his hometown of Toronto after he slid into her DMs and made her sign an NDA before she entered his house.

  Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - A woman has just made some serious allegations against Drake. A woman, who goes by imbigjas on her social media accounts, has claimed that the Canadian superstar kicked her out of his house after getting intimate with her.

The woman detailed her alleged encounter with Drizzy in a TikTok video. She said the 36-year-old rapper slid into her DMs and flew her out to his hometown of Toronto just a few days later. She said this happened in November.

The woman, who lists her job as a model on her Instagram profile, said that Drake's team made her sign an NDA before she got into his house, which should be no surprise to fans of the hip-hop artist. After entering his house, she said she watched some Netflix movies with Drizzy and had a conversation with him.

She claimed he kept rubbing her stomach and asking if she wanted kids, which then led to their sexual encounter. He allegedly refused to use protection, which she thought was weird, but she decided to "go with the flow."

Following their sexual intercourse, she said they were "cuddling" and were about to watch another movie, but things went left when she pulled her phone out to record him. He allegedly "slapped" her phone out of her hand. The woman said she got "a little scared" because that slap was "aggressive."

Drake then reportedly had his security team escort her out of his home. Refusing to be called a liar, she claimed that she has posted a video that she recorded while in Drake's house on her Instagram page, but her account is currently set private.

Drake has not responded to the woman's claims.

Last month, Media Take Out reported that Champagne Papi got a Russian model pregnant, but he's keeping her quiet with an iron-clad contract. "The girl signed Drake's non-disclosure agreement so she can't talk about anything," a person allegedly close to the rapper told the outlet.

One of the terms in the contract is that, in the event she becomes pregnant, she will not disclose anything about the child to anyone. The Russian woman, who is unnamed but described as "thick," reportedly signed the paperwork. The friend warned though that the paternity of the baby has not been confirmed despite the NDA.

