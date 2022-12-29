 

Joe Rogan's Podcast Guest Reveals Disturbing Reality About Batteries in Viral Video

Joe Rogan's Podcast Guest Reveals Disturbing Reality About Batteries in Viral Video
Facebook
Celebrity

In an episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience', a Harvard visiting professor and modern slavery activist named Siddharth Kara details the 'appalling' cobalt mining industry in Congo.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - The latest episode of Joe Rogan's podcast exposes a heart-wrenching truth about cobalt mining industry in the Congo. In the said episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience”, a Harvard visiting professor and modern slavery activist detailed the "appalling" cobalt mining industry in the country.

In a video that went viral, Siddharth Kara told podcast host Joe Rogan that there's no such thing as "clean cobalt.” The author of "Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives” added, “That's all marketing.”

Kara then shared that the level of "suffering" of the Congolese people working in cobalt mines was astounding. He also said that all cobalt mine in Congo rely on "child labor" or "slavery," stating, "I've never seen one and I've been to almost all the major industrial cobalt mines.”

As for why the demand for cobalt is exceptionally high, the professor noted, “Cobalt is in every single lithium, rechargeable battery manufactured in the world today.” He continued that “every smartphone, every tablet, every laptop and crucially, every electric vehicle” needs the mineral.

  Editors' Pick

"We can't function on a day-to-day basis without cobalt, and three-fourths of the supply is coming out of the Congo," Kara added. "And it's being mined in appalling, heart-wrenching, dangerous conditions." When Kara said that the world isn't aware of what's happening in Congo, Rogan agreed, "I don't think people are aware of how horrible it is.”

According to Kara, Cobalt initially "took off because it was used in lithium-ion batteries to maximize their charge and stability. And it just so happened that the Congo is sitting on more cobalt than the rest of the planet combined.”

"Before anyone knew what was happening, [the] Chinese government [and] Chinese mining companies took control of almost all the big mines and the local population has been displaced," Kara added. Of Colongese, he said, "They dig in absolutely subhuman, gut-wrenching conditions for a dollar a day, feeding cobalt up the supply chain into all the phones, all the tablets, and especially electric cars."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her
Related Posts
Joe Rogan Accuses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of Steroid Use, Urges Him to 'Come Clean'

Joe Rogan Accuses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of Steroid Use, Urges Him to 'Come Clean'

Joe Rogan Criticizes Alex Pereira for Cutting Massive Amounts of Weight: It's 'Sanctioned Cheating'

Joe Rogan Criticizes Alex Pereira for Cutting Massive Amounts of Weight: It's 'Sanctioned Cheating'

Joe Rogan's Podcast Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Spotify Chart as Meghan Markle's Slips Further Down

Joe Rogan's Podcast Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Spotify Chart as Meghan Markle's Slips Further Down

Joe Rogan Admits Claims That Schools Use Litter Boxes Are Lie

Joe Rogan Admits Claims That Schools Use Litter Boxes Are Lie

Latest News
Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her
  • Dec 29, 2022

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron
  • Dec 29, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Joe Rogan's Podcast Guest Reveals Disturbing Reality About Batteries in Viral Video
  • Dec 29, 2022

Joe Rogan's Podcast Guest Reveals Disturbing Reality About Batteries in Viral Video

Patton Oswalt Calls Out 'Bad Comedians' for Playing It Safe
  • Dec 29, 2022

Patton Oswalt Calls Out 'Bad Comedians' for Playing It Safe

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

Kendrick Lamar Keeps Silent on Social Media to Avoid Bragging and Getting Lost in His Ego
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kendrick Lamar Keeps Silent on Social Media to Avoid Bragging and Getting Lost in His Ego

Most Read
Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright
Celebrity

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro