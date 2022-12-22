Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

TV

Bravo treats fans to a first-look trailer of the upcoming season of the reality series which will feature two new cast members, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is going to be explosive. On Wednesday, December 21, Bravo treated fans to a first-look trailer of the upcoming season that teases family feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga among others.

The trailer opens with footage from Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas. While some of her co-stars attended the August 6 wedding, Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga were missing as they decided to skip the nuptials following a fight during filming. Several heated moments which may have caused the rift between the family members also flicker on the scene.

In one moment, Joe and Luis get into a screaming match during guys' dinner. "My wife's not in the f**king wedding, f**k you. Her family's not in the wedding, f**k them," Joe tells Luis. He adds while hitting the table, "I'mma break you f**king balls!" Luis responds by challenging him, "Go ahead!"

Meanwhile, Melissa says somewhere else, "My mother has been nothing but f**king good to her. Shame on her!" She and Teresa later are seen getting into a heated argument with Melissa asking, "What do I need to prove?"

At one point, Luis gets up and threatens to punch Joe in the face as fuming, "Because I got nothing to f**king lose." Seemingly referring to Melissa, Teresa is heard saying in voiceover, "She's always wanting to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish."

The trailer also sees Frank Catania expressing his sadness over not being with ex-wife Dolores Catania, who introduces her new man to the cast. Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin will also keep having a war of words in the new season.

This season's new cast members are also featured in the trailer. Danielle Cabral is introduced as someone who is "very Jerseylicious." Meanwhile, Margaret claims that Rachel Fuda reminds her of a "glamorous Tim Burton character."

Of the season, Teresa reveals to Entertainment Weekly, "This was a very emotional season for me, in so many ways. There were many amazing highs, and also some pretty low lows."

She adds, "It made me realize that I want to only be around people who make me shine, bring out the best in me, and are genuinely happy for me. When you put happiness out there, you get happiness back in return. I have no time for people trying to bring negative energy into my world."

Season 13 of "RHONJ" will premiere on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 P.M. on Bravo.

