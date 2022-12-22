 

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

TV

Bravo treats fans to a first-look trailer of the upcoming season of the reality series which will feature two new cast members, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is going to be explosive. On Wednesday, December 21, Bravo treated fans to a first-look trailer of the upcoming season that teases family feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga among others.

The trailer opens with footage from Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas. While some of her co-stars attended the August 6 wedding, Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga were missing as they decided to skip the nuptials following a fight during filming. Several heated moments which may have caused the rift between the family members also flicker on the scene.

In one moment, Joe and Luis get into a screaming match during guys' dinner. "My wife's not in the f**king wedding, f**k you. Her family's not in the wedding, f**k them," Joe tells Luis. He adds while hitting the table, "I'mma break you f**king balls!" Luis responds by challenging him, "Go ahead!"

Meanwhile, Melissa says somewhere else, "My mother has been nothing but f**king good to her. Shame on her!" She and Teresa later are seen getting into a heated argument with Melissa asking, "What do I need to prove?"

At one point, Luis gets up and threatens to punch Joe in the face as fuming, "Because I got nothing to f**king lose." Seemingly referring to Melissa, Teresa is heard saying in voiceover, "She's always wanting to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish."

  Editors' Pick

The trailer also sees Frank Catania expressing his sadness over not being with ex-wife Dolores Catania, who introduces her new man to the cast. Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin will also keep having a war of words in the new season.

This season's new cast members are also featured in the trailer. Danielle Cabral is introduced as someone who is "very Jerseylicious." Meanwhile, Margaret claims that Rachel Fuda reminds her of a "glamorous Tim Burton character."

Of the season, Teresa reveals to Entertainment Weekly, "This was a very emotional season for me, in so many ways. There were many amazing highs, and also some pretty low lows."

She adds, "It made me realize that I want to only be around people who make me shine, bring out the best in me, and are genuinely happy for me. When you put happiness out there, you get happiness back in return. I have no time for people trying to bring negative energy into my world."

Season 13 of "RHONJ" will premiere on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 P.M. on Bravo.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues
Related Posts
'RHONJ' Recap: Dolores Catania Calls Jennifer Aydin 'F**king C**t'

'RHONJ' Recap: Dolores Catania Calls Jennifer Aydin 'F**king C**t'

Teresa Giudice Willing to Take the Blame After Brother Joe Gorga Walked Off 'RHONJ' Reunion Set

Teresa Giudice Willing to Take the Blame After Brother Joe Gorga Walked Off 'RHONJ' Reunion Set

'RHONJ' Reunion Trailer: Joe Gorga Storms Off Set, Fights With Teresa Giudice

'RHONJ' Reunion Trailer: Joe Gorga Storms Off Set, Fights With Teresa Giudice

'RHONJ': Margaret Claims Teresa Is Asked to Leave Following Nashville Outburst

'RHONJ': Margaret Claims Teresa Is Asked to Leave Following Nashville Outburst

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
'Teen Mom': Briana DeJesus Cries After Refusing to Film With Ashley Jones Following Nasty Fight
TV

'Teen Mom': Briana DeJesus Cries After Refusing to Film With Ashley Jones Following Nasty Fight

Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary

Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

'The Witcher' Will 'Honor' Henry Cavill With 'the Most Heroic Sendoff'

'The Witcher' Will 'Honor' Henry Cavill With 'the Most Heroic Sendoff'

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries