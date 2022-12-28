 

Find Out Why Princess Anne Misses Annual Royal Family Christmas Church Service

The 72-year-old royal, who's recently announced as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, unable to join her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and the rest of the family, including King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, at St Mary

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Princess Anne was a no-show at the Royal Family's annual Christmas Day, December 25, church service at Sandringham. According to reports, the 72-year-old royal missed the event due to a cold.

HELLO! reported that Princess Anne was unable to join her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and the rest of the family, including King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, at St Mary Magdalene Church, Norfolk, due to illness.

Meanwhile, Princess Royal was once again revealed to be the hardest-working member of the Royal Family. Anne carried out 214 engagements in 2022, which included trips to America and the Falkland Islands.

  Editors' Pick

It meant she racked up the highest number of official engagements out of the working royals. It comes after Anne topped the league for the most royal engagements last year, which saw her attend 387 as well as in 2018, 2016, and 2015.

Her brother King Charles, 74, was second in this year's ranking, completing 181 engagements, while his younger brother, Prince Edward, 58, was third with 143 engagements, followed by his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 57, who completed 138. The Prince of Wales, 40, attended 126 official appointments and hosted his global environment project The Earthshot Prize, which had its second annual awards ceremony this year in Boston.

His wife Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, also 40, came ninth in the royal engagements rankings with 90 appearances completed, with Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, in sixth with 102. The late Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September aged 96, carried out more than 21,000 engagements during her 70-year reign.

