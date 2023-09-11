Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 for 2 Weeks With Self-Titled Album

Instagram Music

Jimmy Buffett's 1985 release 'Songs You Know by Heart: Jimmy Buffett's Greatest Hit(s)', meanwhile, re-enters the Top 10 following the musician's death on September 1.

AceShowbiz - Zach Bryan's self-titled album continues to reign the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album spends a second week atop the chart with 115,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending on September 7, according to Luminate.

Of the album's number, SEA units comprise 111,000 units which equals 144.08 million on-demand official streams of the set's 16 songs. Album sales comprise 3,000, while TEA units comprise 1,000.

Zach's "Zach Bryan" marks the first rock album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in seven years since the "Suicide Squad" soundtrack logged its first two weeks at No. 1 back in 2016. It's also the first Americana/folk project to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 after Chris Stapleton's "Traveller" ruled in its first two frames in 2015.

Back to the new chart, Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" climbs up from No. 3 to No. 2 with 84,000 equivalent album units. Travis Scott (II)'s former leader "Utopia", meanwhile, falls from No. 2 to No. 3 after earning 72,000 units.

Jimmy Buffett's 1985 release "Songs You Know by Heart: Jimmy Buffett's Greatest Hit(s)", meanwhile, re-enters the Top 10 of Billboard 200 at No. 4 following the musician's death on September 1. The album came at a new peak of No. 10 after earning 52,000 equivalent album units. The album peaked at No. 100 the year of its release.

Taylor Swift's chart-topping "Midnights" falls from No. 4 to No. 5 with 45,000 equivalent album units. SZA's "SOS", meanwhile, dips from No. 5 to No. 6 after earning nearly 45,000 units. "Barbie" soundtrack also descends from No. 6 to No. 7 with 42,000 units with Peso Pluma's "Genesis" moving down from No. 7 to No. 8 after earning 42,000 units.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Taylor's former No. 1 "Lover" and Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album". "Lover" drops from No. 8 to No. 9 after earning 41,000 units, while Morgan's chart-topping stays steady at No. 10 with nearly 41,000 earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

