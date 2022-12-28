Kodak Black and Mariah the Scientist in Hot Water Over Tory Lanez Comments After His Guilty Verdict

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

The 'ZEZE' emcee and the RnB singer defend the Canadian rapper despite him being found guilty of three felony charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black and Mariah the Scientist have landed in hot water over their comments about Tory Lanez. The two defended the Canadian rapper despite him being found guilty of three felony charges in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

During an Instagram Live session, Kodak said that he doesn't believe the verdict in the Tory trial is correct, citing the lack of evidence. "This s**t aint right, homie. For real, bro," the 25-year-old rapper began. "And Tory Lanez a good n***a, bro...This s**t f**king with my Christmas Eve."

"Everybody s**t ain't for me to speak on. But it's like n***as aint finna talk about that. N***as finna act like this s**t ain't never happen. I don't know. I wasn't in the courtroom," Kodak further explained, "But at the same time, if it is some f**ked up s**t going on, n***as ain't gonna wanna say nothing because of the politics bulls**t. And all of this Jay-Z s**t. But I don't like that s**t nan bit."

Kodak continued, "Now, I'm a God-fearing n***a." He elaborated, "If my brudda actually did do that s**t, God gon' see it through where he get the justifiable punishment he feel like he deserve for that."

Yak went on to say he is totally against men harming women but he questioned Megan's story. "They done caught this female in a few lies and s**t," he argued. "And then, how you find a n***a guilty for shooting the b***h, when ain't no evidence behind it? Y'all talking 'bout, b***h had gun residue and another person. And ain't nobody came through and say, 'Yea, he did that s**t.' That s**t don't sit well with me."

Online critics were quick to blast Kodak upon learning of his statement. "Same dude that threatened to shoot Yung Miami when she was pregnant? Oh. Okay," one person noted. Another added, "This the same guy thats been arrested on gun charges, drug charges, and rape charges.. please."

As for Mariah, she was criticized for defending Tory in an old tweet. Back in 2020, the "Always n Forever" singer insisted that she still works with Tory despite claims that the rapper "doesn't support women." She wrote at the time, "Well I have worked with and still do with Tory for years now and he's never disrespected me. A woman. In fact, I feel like u gotta hidden agenda by speaking on a situation that don't got s**t to do wit u."

Fans immediately found Mariah's old tweets after news surfaced that Tory was found guilty in his assault trial against Megan. One person tweeted, "How tf you call yourself a scientist if you can't use science-based evidence to create opinions." Another chimed in, "Mariah the scientist was defending tory lanez and making posts about him in support. Yeah time for her to go from playlists."

On Friday, December 23, the jury found Tory guilty of shooting Megan in July 2020 following a party in Kylie Jenner's house. Tory, born Daystar Peterson, faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and the possibility of deportation back to Canada.

Following the guilty verdict, Tory's defense lawyer George Mgdesyan said that they're planning to appeal the decision. "We are shocked by the verdict," George said in a statement, "There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal."

