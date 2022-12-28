 

NLE Choppa Dresses as Santa Claus When Surprising Young Fan at Hospital

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa knew how to put a smile on fans' faces. The "Walk Em Down" rapper recently surprised a hospitalized young fan by visiting him while dressing as Santa Claus.

In a video shared on Sunday, December 25, Choppa explained how connected with AJ. He said AJ is a 12-year-old who suffers from scoliosis and a rare birth defect of the heart called truncus arteriosus type 1.

"After watching the video, I got in contact with his mom and from there I was facetiming him and messaging him every day," the emcee said in the voiceover intro. "Christmas was coming around the corner so I decided to grant all his wishes by buying him all the gifts he had asked for. I even flew out to Texas to go surprise him at the hospital."

Choppa made sue that he didn't miss any lists for AJ. He brought items like PS5, iPhone 13, sneakers and clothes. Though so, there was one request that the rapper wasn't able to fulfill, a house with a backyard.

"With artistry and music you start to gain friends or gain people that you never woulda thought you would," the emcee said ahead of his visit. "There's certain people you pick up on your journey? He's one of those ones so this is the start of a friendship that I wanna carry in my heart and just carry for the rest of my life. So, 'You got a friend in me,' that's all I want him to know."

