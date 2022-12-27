 

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll
The comedienne purchases the stunning dress after the designer, whose name is Caila Abdul, alleges that Asian had her 'spend hundreds of dollars to create her birthday dress just to ghost me A DAY BEFORE HER BIRTHDAY.'

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jess Hilarious has purchased a dress from a designer who accused Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) of ghosting her. The comedienne even earned praise from a number of online users after sharing some photos of her rocking the stunning piece.

Jess posted the snaps on Instagram on Sunday, December 25. Alongside the first post, she wrote, "Merry Christmas from the Ice Queen herself," noting that the gown was made by Caila Abdul.

The post has since been re-shared by The Shade Room, and that's where people showered Jess with compliments. "No shade but Asian wouldn't of been able to stunt it like this. She would've ratchet it up for sure! Jess ATE this! No crumbs," one person commented.

Another replied, "Jess a real one for that!! This gown is beautiful." A third added, "Love this way to turn it into something good and she plus the dress - look fabulous!" Someone else then chimed in, "This is absolutely beautiful!!! She ATE the entire look! The photoshoot set it off!!! And in the end someone more relevant purchased the dress! A win is a win!"

Caila brought up the ghosting allegations against Asian earlier this month. Sharing screenshots of her DMs with the femcee, the designer wrote, "Wow. This is so heartbreaking. @asiandabrat had me spend hundreds of dollars to create her birthday dress just to ghost me A DAY BEFORE HER BIRTHDAY," adding that Asian allegedly "sent my design to be recreated and copied by someone else last minute."

Asian has set the record straight though. She said on Instagram Live that she never officially locked in with the lady and told her to start making the dress. However, the former girlfriend of the late King Von said she did have plans of wearing the dress to another one of her birthday celebrations.

